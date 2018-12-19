School districts juggle calendars

Jeff Linville | The News Heavy snowfall, like seen coming down on this birdhouse, cost local schools four days. Now the local districts have to figure out how to make up those days. -

Next year can’t come soon enough for school officials tired of juggling crowded school calendars.

Surry County Schools is planning to start classes Aug. 7 next year as it reclassifies itself as a “year-round” district since it has many activities over the summer.

Mount Airy City Schools wants to follow suit after classes began Aug. 27 this year and as late as Aug. 29 two years ago.

The school year is too crowded as mandated by the state, Surry County School officials discussed three years. The General Assembly passed a rule that schools start on the Monday closest to Aug. 25. The only exception is for places known to have significant closings for weather conditions such as Ashe and Watauga counties — and these exemptions must be approved at the state level.

There needs to be more flexibility in allowing school systems to plan what is best for their own children, believes Dr. Kim Morrison, city school superintendent. In the past few years, the city schools have been missing an average of a week and a half because of weather outages.

At the county meeting three years ago, it was said that it’s bad enough to have snow closings in January and February, but there just isn’t any good time to have a shutdown in December, said Jeff Tunstall, county schools assistant superintendent and Dr. Travis Reeves, superintendent.

With less than four months from late August to the Christmas break (with Thanksgiving in between), there just isn’t much schools can do to make up for the missed days.

Now both the county and city districts have four such days to juggle with last week’s snowfall and school closings.

The city Board of Education meet on Tuesday night and addressed the issue. Three days have been pulled from the spring schedule. Feb. 15 and March 14-15 were built-in days off in 2019 in case of weather. Those days are getting used now, which will leave the city shorthanded in the event of more bad weather once winter officially begins this week.

The fourth day might not have to come from the schedule.

In order to complete a full school year, a district must provide 1,125 hours of instruction. Last year with concern about getting enough days in, the city school board voted to add 5 minutes to the length of the day, said Dr. Morrison.

Every 12 days equals another hour of instruction. In two and a half months, this can add up to a full day extra.

The school board decided to leave that 5 minutes in the schedule this year, Morrison said. So technically, the district could miss a day and simply “forgive” the day because there will be enough hours of instruction.

If more days are missed than can be forgiven, Morrison said, then the next options to replace days would be Memorial Day and Good Friday.

As for next fall, Morrison said a number of school systems are pushing for flexible scheduling, supported by the N.C. School Boards Association.

This could be the right time to ask for it because not only has there been snow in the West, but there were so many school days missed down East with Hurricane Florence, said the superintendent.

Dr. Tracey Lewis, county schools’ director of communications, noted that the county Board of Education hasn’t met since the storm, so no decisions have been made about schedule juggling.

One day had been built into the fall as a possible staff-development day on Dec. 21, but now the county will have classes that day like the city schools (which are planning early dismissal that afternoon).

The other three days likely will come up for discussion at the January meeting of the board, Lewis said.

As for the end-of-semester exams, Morrison said the plan right now is to leave the dates the way they are — even though this means four less days of instruction before the tests.

The exams are planned for the week of Jan. 14-18. If anything, perhaps the high school will have that Monday as a review day and then just Tuesday to Friday for the tests, said Morrison.

Monday, Jan. 21, is a day off — both for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and to give kids a quick break before the second semester begins.

Of course, all these plans are contingent on Mother Nature not disrupting things again.

Heavy snowfall, like seen coming down on this birdhouse, cost local schools four days. Now the local districts have to figure out how to make up those days. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_0JAL7651-001.jpg Heavy snowfall, like seen coming down on this birdhouse, cost local schools four days. Now the local districts have to figure out how to make up those days. Jeff Linville | The News

Snowfall cost four days of classes

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.