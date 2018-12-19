One dead in logging truck crash

An elderly woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

The fatal accident happened on Old U.S. 601 in Mount Airy on Tuesday at 9 a.m., according to Myron Waddell, Surry County assistant emergency services director.

Waddell said that the accident involved a pickup truck and an empty logging truck. Billie Davis, a female in her 80s who lived at 1504 Old U.S. 601, was the driver of the pickup. She was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck was transported to Northern Hospital of Surry County. There was no word available on the driver’s name, or of the driver’s condition.

Waddell declined to release any additional information, even the hometown of the victim, referring all questions to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol dispatch confirmed the accident involved two vehicles, one of which was a commercial motor vehicle, a logging truck, but said additional information was not available in its reports and would have to come directly from the trooper.

Trooper B. Cox, listed as the investigating officer, was not immediately available for further comment.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.