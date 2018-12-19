SCC business students help Shepherd’s House

Submitted photo Surry Community College students recently learned about social responsibility and made a donation to the Shepherd’s House in Mount Airy. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Dawn Worley, lead instructor, Accounting, Business Administration and Management Information Systems; students Jack Turner of Elkin; Clay Shelton of Mount Airy; Alyssa Hicks of Boonville; Chris Dorsett of Mount Airy; Noah Kiger of King; Alex Boyd of Ararat, Va.; Carla Rios of Dobson; along with Josh Edwards, director of the Shepherd’s House; and Michael Story, a Shepherd’s House client. -

Surry Community College students in Dr. Dawn Worley’s Introduction to Business class took part in a social responsibility project aimed at helping a local charity.

The students selected the Shephard’s House and enlisted the help of fellow students in the Surry Community College Global Scholars and SCC Minority Male Success Initiative programs to assist them. The students collected 122 items and a case of water for the homeless shelter in Mount Airy.

Joshua Edwards, director of the Shepherd’s House, visited the class Nov. 7 to collect the items and share the mission and vision of the Shepherd’s House with the students. Edwards told the students that the Shepherd’s House serves as a homeless shelter for single women and families.

In addition to providing a place to live, the shelter is busy with affording residents the opportunity to take parenting classes and learning how to save money. All adult residents are also required to get a job and exhibit a solid work ethic. The Shepherd’s House relies on funding through community donations and even shares excess items with other partner agencies.

Edwards wanted students to know that anyone could end up at the Shepherd’s House.

“Homelessness doesn’t discriminate among people. It could be your friend, neighbor, or teacher. At the end of the day, they are just like me and you,” he said.

Edwards brought Michael Story, a client from the center, who also echoed the opinions expressed by Edwards. The director told the students about the value in volunteering and giving back to their respective communities. He noted that students should get involved. He closed his visit by encouraging students in their efforts as a group and individuals. He wanted to impart a simple message to students and stated, “If I can change one person’s life, it’s all worth it.”