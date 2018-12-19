SCC Rotary inducts members

SCC Rotaract Club inducted 12 new members with the help of Surry Sunrise Rotary President Chip Pulliam. Pictured are, from left, front row, Kendra Carter, Grace Bowman, Cristina Nava, James Slattery, Dulce Rodriguez and Erica Pineda; back row, Co-Advisor and SCC Economics Instructor Ward Hooker, Club President Kristen Sisk, Club Vice President Lupita Diaz, Club Secretary Linda Chen, Eder Garcia, Co-Advisor and SCC Accounting Instructor Tara Best, Surry Sunrise Rotary President Chip Pulliam. New members not pictured are Karla Morales-Gonzalez and Ashley Wilmoth. -

The Surry Community College Rotaract Club had its Fall Inaugural Ceremony earlier this semester when 12 students were inducted into the organization.

Co-advisors college Accounting Instructor Tara Best and college Economics Instructor Ward Hooker, helped commemorate the event, and Surry Sunrise Rotary President Chip Pulliam was on hand to formarlly induct the students.

New members include: Linda Chen, Lupita Diaz, and James Slattery, all of Mount Airy; Grace Bowman of Dobson; Kendra Carter of Lawsonville; Eder Garcia-Juarez, Erica Pineda, and Ashley Wilmoth of Elkin; Karla Morales-Gonzalez of Hamptonville; Cristina Nava of Jonesville; Dulce Rodriguez of State Road; and Kristen Sisk of Pinnacle.

The Surry Communityh College Rotaract Club is guided by the Surry Sunrise Rotary of Mount Airy. The word “Rotaract” is formed from the combination of the words “Rotary” and “action.”

The college’s Rotaract is a club that provides opportunities to students between the ages of 18 and 30 to develop leadership and professional skills, address physical and social needs of the college and community, and to promote good relations between all people worldwide through friendship.