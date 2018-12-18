Veterans group honors Fletcher

Submitted photo Surry Community College Veterans Affairs Coordinator Tammy Fletcher was honored by the Surry Community College Student Veteran Association during the annual Veterans Luncheon at Surry Community College. Pictured are, from left, Student Veteran Association Executive Board founding members, from left, Charles Moore of Dobson, Zachary Chandler of Mount Airy, Veterans Affairs Coordinator Tammy Fletcher of State Road, Joseph Ryan II of Jonesville, and AJ Schoenborn of Mount Airy. -

Surry Community College Veterans Affairs Coordinator Tammy Fletcher was recently honored for her work on behalf of veterans.

The State Road resident was presented with an award “for her continuous dedication and selfless service to student veterans by the Surry Community College Student Veteran Association” during the annual Veterans Luncheon at Surry Community College held there recently.

“Tammy goes above and beyond her duties on a daily basis to assist the veterans with tasks that range from scheduling courses, to referring sources for complex issues that the veterans face, and everything in-between,” student veteran Zachary Chandler told the audience in attendance that day.

“The drive and passion that Tammy brings to work each and every day allows the veteran population at Surry to be confident that they will always have someone in their corner with their best interest at heart. The student veterans of Surry Community College are honored to have a Veteran Affairs coordinator that exemplifies the military ethos of service, commitment, and loyalty,” he said.

Fletcher manages the Veterans Center, which was established to better serve military veterans enrolling at the college. The Veterans Center is a place where veteran students can study, relax, and have access to informational resources.

“The Veterans Center strives to make sure each veteran is successful while pursuing their education, which will allow them to become some of America’s strongest, most insightful leaders,” Fletcher said. “We owe them our gratitude, but more importantly, we owe them a chance to have meaningful new careers and fulfilling civilian lives from which we will all richly benefit.”

Surry Community College been named as a Military Friendly School every year consecutively since 2011 by Victory Media, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects classrooms to careers for the nation’s next generation of professionals. The recognition is based on services provided by the school to the nation’s military veterans.

For more information about veterans services at Surry Community College, contact Tammy Fletcher at 336-386-3245 or fletchert@surry.edu.

