PJs, badge drops, and more for New Year’s

File photo The Mayberry Badge, seen here in 2017, will again be raised to herald the new year. - Bill Colvard | Mount Airy News Ralph and Janet Jannelli of Charlotte chose Shelton Vineyard’s Harvest Grill for their New Year’s Eve dinner at the end of 2017. The Janellis come up every spring for the Triumph rally and decided to come back for New Year’s. -

It may not exactly be Times Square watching the infamous ball drop, but for area residents hoping to catch some special entertainment on New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of choices in the Greater Mount Airy region.

Perhaps one of the more offbeat gatherings will take place at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. There, the museum will be hosting a New Years Eve Pajamarama Party.

That’s right, Pajamarama Party.

Beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until midnight, the event promises plenty of fun, with corn hole, ring toss, face painting, ghost stories, checkers, glass etching, pj contests, trivia, prize drawings, light refreshments, hot chocolate, apple cider — all while allowing participants to attended decked out in their pjs.

There will even be several pj contests for those who really get into the spirit of the night.

The evening caps off with the Fifth Annual Mayberry Sheriff Badge Raising, to be conducted by — what else — a llama in pajamas.

Cost for the event is $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and those age 4 and younger are admitted free. For more information, call the museum at 336-786-4478.

That’s just one of a number of New Year’s Eve events going on, according to Jenny Smith, Visitor Center & Group Tour manager at the Mount Airy Visitor Center.

“There are so many events going on in Surry County on New Year’s Eve,” she said via email Tuesday. “From a Llama in Pajamas raising the Sheriff’s Badge to a Masquerade Party, we know you’ll find the perfect New Year’s Even party for you, your family and friends…in Surry County.”

Another themed party is the Great Gatsby New Year’s Party to be held at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, from – 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

This one costs a bit more, at $75 per person, but includes dinner catered by Old North State Winery, one bottle of wine, and a midnight sparkling wine cheer. There will also be “limited transportation” provided by Thirsty Souls at the end of the event.

Dress code is black tie with the option to dress in the Great Gatsby theme.

Admission is by ticket only, and tickets are only available through Dec. 29 via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-party-thirsty-souls-tickets53253259934. Once sales close there Dec. 29, no additional tickets will be sold.

Other events that night include:

– Soho Bar & Grill will be holding a New Year’s Masquarade Party from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m., with what it’s calling a “special New Year’s food and drink menu.”

The event includes live music with Brian Gray & Co., a balloon drop and champagne. Organizers suggest party-goers “dress to impress” at the event, and don’t forget to “wear a mask.”

– A celebration at Harvest Grill at Shelton Vineyards and The Barn at Heritage Farm to be held at The Barn at Heritage Farm directly across from Shelton Vineyards. Doors open at 9:30 p.m. Dance tickets are available along with full packages including dinner for two at the Harvest Grill, dance tickets and hotel accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites at Shelton Vineyards. Prices are available, along with reservations, by calling Danielle Davis at 336-366-4724 ext. 114 or by email at ddavis@sheltonvineyards.com.

– The Second Annual Mount Airy Habitat for Humanity Raise the Roof and Drop the Ball New Year’s Eve Celebration at Cross Creek Country Club.

Guests may arrive at 7 p.m. as festivities begin with dinner from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. with live music and dancing afterwards. Sleeping Booty Band returns for a second year to provide entertainment.

The celebration continues until 12:30 a.m. following a midnight balloon drop to welcome 2019. Tickets to the event are available for $75 per person. The price includes a complimentary beverage ticket which may be used for a New Year’s champagne toast or a drink of choice at the cash bar. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit http://mountairyhabitat.org

The Mayberry Badge, seen here in 2017, will again be raised to herald the new year. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Badge1_filtered.jpg The Mayberry Badge, seen here in 2017, will again be raised to herald the new year. File photo Ralph and Janet Jannelli of Charlotte chose Shelton Vineyard’s Harvest Grill for their New Year’s Eve dinner at the end of 2017. The Janellis come up every spring for the Triumph rally and decided to come back for New Year’s. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_5391.jpg Ralph and Janet Jannelli of Charlotte chose Shelton Vineyard’s Harvest Grill for their New Year’s Eve dinner at the end of 2017. The Janellis come up every spring for the Triumph rally and decided to come back for New Year’s. Bill Colvard | Mount Airy News