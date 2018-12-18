SCC Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes

Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101) class was instructed by Lisa Mantz, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. They are, from left, front row, Angela Bradshaw of Dobson; Amber Atkinson of Mount Airy; Emily Lujano of Yadkinville; Ana Padron Cabrera of Pilot Mountain; Rubi Ponce Martinez of Boonville; and Jennifer Villalobos of Mount Airy; back row, Beth Casto, Wendy Bondurant, Alexandra Crotts, Allison Welch, Kathleen McCullough and Tamara Thompson of Mount Airy. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101.02/05) class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN and Stephanie Simmons, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. They are, from left, front row, Courtney Easter of Mount Airy; Emma Garland of Elkin; Kayla Smith of Dobson; Ellie Kidd, Karleigh Badgett, and Sarah Martin of Mount Airy; Haley Stevens of Lowgap; Kelleigh Overby of Pilot Mountain; Gina Patel of Dobson; Lauren Golding of Thurmond; and Emma Haynes of Mount Airy; back row, Ashleigh Childress and Carson Orange of Mount Airy; Jenna Simpson of Dobson; Madison Embry of Mount Airy; Savannah Putman of Boonville; and Johnny Sutphin of Mount Airy. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101.YB1/YB2)class was instructed by LuAnn Brown, RN, BSN at The Yadkin Center Dobson. They are, from left, front row, Sidney Wilcox of East Bend, Haley Reinhardt of Yadkinville, and Lizbet Zuniga of Jonesville; second row, Ashleigh Periban Sanchez and Sierra Hicks of Boonville, Makayla Whitten of East Bend, Morgan Swaim of Boonville, and Gabby Grooms of East Bend; back row, Sierra Martin of Yadkinville, Tyler Macemore of Boonville, Katlyn Johnson of East Bend, and Destiny Diclemente of Yadkinville. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101.EK1) class was instructed by Martha Bennett, RN, BSN at The Elkin Center. They are, from left, Caitlyn Wilson, Mary-Claire Hooper, Emily Lane, and Cristian Gonzalez of Elkin; Levi Lighthart of State Road; Gabe Hege of Elkin; and Corey Caudill of Jonesville. - - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I (NAS 101.03) was class instructed by Stephanie Simmons, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. They are, from left, Claritza Secundino of Dobson, Graham Pruitt and Maggie Beal of Mount Airy, Lavender Hughes of Ararat, Va., and Maggie Gonzalez of Dobson. - -

DOBSON — Seemingly every few months another group of students graduates from one of the nursing programs at Surry Community College, and November has been no different.

Over the past several weeks, more than four dozen students have graduated from the college’s Certified Nursing Assistant program, with the bulk of those students completing work at the Dobson campus. Others graduating did their work at the Elkin Center and the Yadkin Center.

Many of those students will move directly into jobs related to their certification, while some will continue in other Surry Community College nursing programs.

Students completing the Nursing Assistant I work at the Dobson campus include Amber Atkinson, Jennifer Villalobos, Beth Casto, Wendy Bondurant, Alexandra Crotts, Allison Welch, Kathleen McCullough Tamara Thompson, Courtney Easter, Ellie Kidd, Karleigh Badgett, and Sarah Martin, Emma Haynes, Ashleigh Childress, Carson Orange, Madison Embry and Johnny Sutphin, all of Mount Airy;

Angela Bradshaw, Kayla Smith, Gina Patel, and Jenna Simpson, all of Dobson; Haley Stevens of Lowgap; Ana Padron Cabrera and Kelleigh Overby, both of Pilot Mountain;

Emma Garland of Elkin, Emily Lujano of Yadkinville, Rubi Ponce Martinez and Savannah Putman, both of Boonville; and Lauren Golding of Thurmond.

Students completing the Nurse Aide I coursework included Claritza Secundino and Maggie Gonzalez of Dobson, Graham Pruitt and Maggie Beal of Mount Airy, and Lavender Hughes of Ararat, Virginia.

The college offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year. Nurse Aide I and Nurse Aide II are taught through the college’s Corporate and Continuing Education Division, while similar courses are offered through the Curriculum Division as a prerequisite for students pursuing the Associate Degree Nursing or Practical Nursing degrees. Curriculum classes are identified as NAS 101 Nursing Assistant I or NAS 102 Nursing Assistant II.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at Surry Community College. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by visiting J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or collinsmh@surry.edu. Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College's Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101) class was instructed by Lisa Mantz, RN on Surry's campus in Dobson. They are, from left, front row, Angela Bradshaw of Dobson; Amber Atkinson of Mount Airy; Emily Lujano of Yadkinville; Ana Padron Cabrera of Pilot Mountain; Rubi Ponce Martinez of Boonville; and Jennifer Villalobos of Mount Airy; back row, Beth Casto, Wendy Bondurant, Alexandra Crotts, Allison Welch, Kathleen McCullough and Tamara Thompson of Mount Airy. 