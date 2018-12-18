Hospital holds annual tree lighting

Submitted photo Devlyn Chilton, daughter of hospital employee Brandy Chilton, is all decked out in her Christmas dress while visiting with Santa. - Submitted photo Santa is trying to coax a bite of cookie from Kannon Peele, who may be just as excited over his cookie as he is in visiting with Saint Nick. - Submitted photo The event was made possible with efforts from the Northern Hospital Volunteers, including, but not limited to, this group of ladies who attended the Tree Lighting. They are, from left, Pauletta Crotts, Rachel Allred, Shirley Tillotson, Shirley Nester, Pauline Pardue, Barbara Whitaker, Jane Jones, Shirley Crabb, and Cindy Flanagan - Submitted photo The Northern Hospital of Surry County Christmas tree shines bright above the hospital. - - Submitted photo The North Surry Greyhound Sounds were on hand for the tree lighting to perform carols for the event. - - Submitted photo Mackenzie Pyles, daughter of hospital employee Ashlie Pyles, shares a moment with Mrs. Claus during a recent tree lighting ceremony at Northern Hospital of Surry County. - -

MOUNT AIRY – Once again the Christmas lights are twinkling above Northern Hospital of Surry County following the recent Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This marks the fourth year the tree, along with the traditional Northern Hospital stars atop the hospital towers, are visible from Highways 601 and 52 below.

A crowd of more than 100 people gathered in the decorated front lobby; attended by hospital staff, volunteers, students and community members. The group was serenaded with multiple Christmas carols by North Surry High School’s Greyhound Sounds, led by Sarah McCraw.

Following a welcome and introduction by Matt Linville, vice president of employee and community relations, hospital CEO Chris Lumsden shared a message on the joy and meaning of Christmas. The crowd then gathered outside to countdown the lighting of the tree, led by Santa.

Guests enjoyed home-baked goodies and hot cocoa provided by the Northern Hospital Volunteers and Northern Hospital’s Dietary Department. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted guests young and old throughout the evening and entertained a long line of little ones itching to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

A number of people within the hospital worked to make the tree lighting ceremony possible. They are the Northern Hospital Maintenance Department, the Safety and Security Department, Environmental Services and the hospital volunteers. In addition, Blue Ridge Tree Service provided the manpower and crane to place the tree on top of the hospital.