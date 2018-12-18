Flat Rock students turn lesson into action

Submitted photo Flat Rock Elementary School first graders recently collected money and gifts for local seniors participating in the Be a Santa to a Senior project. The students did this as part of their studies of citizenship. -

First graders at Flat Rock Elementary School have been studying citizenship and ways in which they can help in their community.

After the unit was completed, teachers asked their students to participate in a community service project. The project consisted of collecting items for senior citizens for the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.

First grade teachers Annette Danley, Julie Taylor, and Keevie Wilmoth selected three bulbs from the tree displayed at the local Pages book store. Then students were given an option to collect items listed on the bulbs or give a monetary donation.

With help from their parents, students were able to collect most of the items on the lists and with the monetary donations the lists were completed. The students were surprised to see all the items they were able to donate to this cause. The students learned one way to help in their community is to give to those in need and they learned about generosity.

They would like to encourage other members in our community to do the same this holiday season and their wish for everyone is to have a Merry Christmas.