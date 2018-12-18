Shepherd’s House receives Food Lion gift

By Bill Colvard - bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com
The Shepherd’s House has received $2,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation just in time to help feed local residents for Christmas.

The gift will be used to fund their “Take A Bite Out of Hunger” project.

“We are so thankful for our partnership with Food Lion locally and through their Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation,” said Mary Boyles, executive director. “We never know what a client’s needs are until they enter our doors of hope. We have clients that are allergic to certain foods or a baby that needs special formula and other items. While most of these needs can be met with requests from our community, those with special needs can be assisted through this wonderful grant.”

For instance, Boyles said that they don’t always have babies at the shelter and don’t keep formula on hand, but with these funds, it can be purchased when needed.

“If there’s any left over when we don’t need it any more, we’ll give it to the Legacy Center,” said Boyles. “They use it every day, and we don’t waste anything.”

The Shepherd’s House receives 30-60 boxes of perishable food each Friday, according to Boyles, more than the shelter needs for its own use. What they won’t be able to use, they redistribute to other folks who need it, including Yokefellow Ministries and Helping Hands of Surry. To date in 2018, the homeless shelter has fed 1,403 people outside its core program with the redistributed food.

“We love sharing our Friday donations of perishable items with those we serve and so many others in our community,” said Boyles.

“Our clients feel empowered to give back,” said Boyles. “It gives them a sense of purpose.”

The Greater Mount Airy Ministry of Hospitality, Shepherd’s House parent organization, is committed to creating lasting solutions to end homelessness by restoring hope and rebuilding lives. “We will develop and implement programs in partnership with community resources to strengthen our clients while contributing to healthier communities,” Boyles went on to say.

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.

