Tharrington students help storm victims

Submitted photo Luke Surratt, Helen Spane, and Charlie Johnson show off their wacky colored and styled hair. - Submitted photo Avery Young poses wearing his wacky-tacky clothes he’s put together for Wacky-Tacky Day. -

Students and staff of B.H. Tharrington Primary recently raised money to help Havelock Middle School in Craven County. The students and staff there are in need of numerous school supplies due to damaging floodwaters and wind from Hurricane Florence earlier this year.

Members of Tharrington’s Student Lighthouse Team decided to do a spirit week in order to raise money. Students could participate in spirit week by taking their teacher $1 each day. Special days during the week included Wacky Socks Day, Stuffed Animal Day, Wacky-Tacky Day, Pajama Day and Wacky Hair Day.

All proceeds collected go to help students and staff of Havelock Middle School.