Early childhood plan offers new transfer options

Dr. Mary Olvera, lead instructor of Early Childhood Education at Surry Community College, center, talks to students, from left, Shakia Griffin, Emily Gammons and Cassandra Moss, about how to create a functional communication board that helps children learn tasks step by step. -

Students who want to study Early Childhood Education can now easily transfer from Surry Community College to any institution in the University of North Carolina System with the introduction of the statewide Early Childhood Education Articulation Agreement.

“The program is a 2+2 model,” said Dr. Mary Olvera, lead instructor of Early Childhood Education at Surry Community College. “Students finish their associate degree at Surry and then transfer to the university with 60 hours applied to the Birth-Kindergarten teaching licensure program or a bachelor’s degree in a related early education non-licensure program. Early Childhood Education students following the plan are guaranteed not to take additional or duplicative courses.”

“This creates clear transfer pathways for our students and gives them multiple options. Many private universities also offer transfer options such as Gardner-Webb and Lees-McRae,” she said.

This agreement does not guarantee student acceptance into any bachelor program at UNC institutions.

Students must meet applicable admissions criteria and policies.

The Early Childhood Education curriculum at Surry Community College prepares individuals to work with children from infancy through middle childhood in diverse learning environments. Students will combine learned theories with practice in actual settings with young children under the supervision of qualified teachers.

“Our students can earn stackable credentials as they work through the program. They can end up with one degree, one diploma, three certificates and two credentials,” Olvera said. “After a student completes EDU 119 – Introduction to Early Childhood Education, the NC Division of Child Development and Early Education will award them the NC Childcare Credentials required to work in a childcare center. After they complete, EDU 261 and EDU 262 Early Childhood Admin I & II, they can apply to get their North Carolina Childcare Administration credentials.”

Program course work includes child growth and development; physical/nutritional needs of children; care and guidance of children; and communication skills with parents and children. Students will foster the cognitive/language, physical/motor, social/emotional and creative development of young children.

Graduates are prepared to plan and implement developmentally appropriate programs in early childhood settings. Employment opportunities include child development and child care programs, preschools, public and private schools, recreational centers, Head Start Programs, school age programs, and early intervention.

A degree, diploma and certificate are offered in early childhood, and a certificate is offered in early childhood administration, as well as infant and toddler care. Surry offers these programs online. Surry’s Early Childhood programs are nationally accredited through the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

For more information, contact Olvera at 336-386-3511 or Student Services at 336-386-3264. Surry is registering for Spring classes; the deadline is Dec. 21. Go to surry.edu for registration information.