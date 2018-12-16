Mount Airy High School is recognized by education group

Mount Airy City Schools From left are MAHS assistant principal Kevin Joyce, math teacher and district Teacher of the Year Courtney Howlett, English teacher Jennifer Jones, and principal Jason Dorsett. -

An area educational group has recognized Mount Airy High School for its achievements.

Mount Airy City Schools announced Saturday afternoon that the Piedmont Triad Education Consortium has designated MAHS as a Signature School for 2019.

According to MACS, this recognition highlights the accomplishments and exemplifies the excellence that MAHS experienced in 2018.

The high school follows Jones Intermediate being recognized in 2017 and Tharrington Primary in 2016.

MAHS students and staff have experienced success due to their academic and innovative accomplishments, according to Carrie Venable, public information officer. Staff members in collaboration with parents and students strive to grow every child, every day.

On average, students attending MAHS grew more than one year’s worth of growth each year according to accountability reports. This highlight is supported by data that notes 100 percent of teachers met or exceeded growth academically. This work has placed the school in the top 20 percent in the state for overall growth.

At 87.6 percent for school growth, Mount Airy High School earned a B ranking for its school performance grade. Some highlights of the year include students ranked seventh in the state for proficiency in mathematics, had 100 percent of Career and Technical Education (CTE) concentrators graduate, and performed well with 93 percent of students achieving technical skills attainment on CTE exams.

The class of 2018 graduated 108 students and earned $1.3 million in scholarship offers, noted Venable, and 88 percent of graduates chose to go on to a 2- or 4-year college.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments of Mount Airy High School,” said Jason Dorsett, who took over day-to-day supervision this year for Sandy George, who is transitioning to a role in the central office.

”Our staff has dedicated themselves to help create a tradition of excellence in the classroom — athletically and through fine arts,” said Dorsett, whose son Christopher led the Granite Bears to a state golf title in his time at MAHS. “Led by a devoted team of educators who works together to put students first, I am excited about the future of Mount Airy High School and the career and college opportunities being provided.”

The district’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) framework includes a global emphasis that allows MAHS to create a learning environment where students are striving to be problem-solvers and global thinkers, according to Venable.

Course selections continue to increase with the addition of STEAM and health science courses. Students now have access to Project Lead the Way, a Certified Nurse Assistant program, and drone program. Through the Richard Childress Racing partnership, students are provided ongoing internship and shadowing experiences, after-school racing clubs, and mentors for up-and-coming engineers.

MAHS’s world language courses include Spanish and Chinese taught by native speakers. The Global Partnership Initiative enhances learning through the opportunities to travel to China and host students from China. These experiences, in addition to frequent video-conferencing and project work with students in Beijing, allows students to grow in their cultural awareness and appreciation.

Dr. Kim Morrison, district superintendent, said that school officials “know that a strong K-12 program results in graduating our students career- and college-ready. We are thankful that in addition to 11 Advanced Placement offerings, we are also able to offer multiple college courses for our students to be dually enrolled with Surry Community College.

“Our high school has a reputation for excellence and outperforms most traditional high schools in the state ensuring that we work with every child to help them fulfill their purpose.“

From left are MAHS assistant principal Kevin Joyce, math teacher and district Teacher of the Year Courtney Howlett, English teacher Jennifer Jones, and principal Jason Dorsett. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_PTEC.jpg From left are MAHS assistant principal Kevin Joyce, math teacher and district Teacher of the Year Courtney Howlett, English teacher Jennifer Jones, and principal Jason Dorsett. Mount Airy City Schools

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.