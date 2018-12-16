Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Charles Snow, of Beulah Road, Mount Airy, reported a stolen vehicle on Nov. 28. He said between 6 p.m. the night before and 8:35 a.m. that day someone came to the residence and took his 1989 Ford Bronco II, valued at $4,000.

• Patrick Guyer, of Judsville School Road, Dobson, reported a stolen truck on Nov. 29. He said between 5:30 p.m. the night before and 2 a.m. that day someone damaged a door and frame ($200 damage) to gain access to his 2003 Toyota Tundra ($20,000). Also reported stolen was a Stanley Fat Max power station ($150).

• Kenneth Hiatt, of Mount Airy, reported a stolen work truck on Nov. 28. He said the 1999 Ford F350 truck ($8,000) was parked at a job site on McKinney Road, Mount Airy, between Nov. 22-28 while he was out of town.

• The sheriff’s office recovered a car and an ATV on Nov. 29 that had been reported stolen. The report stated that the recovery occurred on N.C. 89 at Round Peak Church Road. Found was a John Deere ATV ($10,000) reportedly stolen from James River Equipment of Statesville. Also found was a white Ford Mustang ($3,000) with Davis Auto and Michael Davis Smith, Mount Airy, listed as the victim. The report stated that the incident is under further investigation.

• James and Charlene Trivette, of Dobson, reported a break-in of a building on Red White Road, Dobson, on Nov. 29. They reported damage to two locks and the theft of a red bicycle ($25) and a dish set of six glasses, six plates and six saucers.

• Kaylah Conner, of Walker Road, Elkin reported a break-in on Nov. 30. She and Julia Mitchell, of Mount Airy, reported that between Nov. 27-30 someone broke in through a basement door ($150 damage) and stole four Cobalt tool sets, an air compressor ($100) and a wallet.

• Victoria Snavley, of Cross Park Lane, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Nov. 30. She stated that between noon the day before and 10:40 a.m. that day, someone entered the residence and damaged her oven ($200), washer ($300), driver ($300) and microwave ($50). She also reported her heat pump as stolen ($1,000).

• Family Dollar, on Old Westfield Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a theft on Nov. 30. Employee James Jessup reported that between 11 p.m. the night before and 11:30 a.m. that day, someone broke into the enclosed cage for the Blue Rhino propane tanks and stole five tanks ($250).

• Dollar General, on West Pine Street next to North Surry, reported a larceny on Dec. 1. Employee Cheyenne Finley reported that around 4:20 p.m. someone stole a 12-roll package of Scott toilet paper and a six-pack of Sparkle paper towels.

• Patty Childress, of Quaker Church Road, Siloam, reported a break-in of her SUV on Dec. 2. She said between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. someone entered her 2012 Buick Enclave and stole a $20 bill and about $15 in assorted coins.

• Jordan and David Hall, of Quaker Church Road, near the Childress home, also reported a break-in of a vehicle on Dec. 2. Around 7:30 p.m. they found that their 2003 Ford F350 truck had been entered. Reported taken were a Bushnell Rangefinder ($120), backpack ($50), knife ($50), another knife ($30) and a bow hanger ($15).

• Manuel Contreras, of Walkertown, reported a break-in of a residence on New Street in Mount Airy on Dec. 2. He said around 10 a.m. it was discovered that a suspect had entered Apartment 2 without permission and stayed overnight. The report states that the case was cleared by making an arrest, but the arrest report was not attached to the incident report.

