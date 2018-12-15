Events center eyed at Spencer’s site

Tom Joyce | The News Jessica Bolick Cockerham stands outside a former Spencer's industrial location on Willow Street in Mount Airy where an events center is planned. - Tom Joyce | The News A wall in the space targeted for renovation contains lettering from a former life of the property when it housed a Chevrolet dealership. -

The old Spencer’s property in downtown Mount Airy hasn’t produced much in the way of positive developments recently, with planned projects falling through, but a bit of good news has emerged.

This involves an effort to transform part of the former industrial complex into what’s described as an “expo center” or events venue hosting a wide variety of activities — from wedding receptions and birthday parties to corporate training and small conventions.

“I have already been approached through word of mouth by several businesses wanting to have events there,” said Jessica Bolick Cockerham, who announced the project during a recent meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

Cockerham plans to operate the facility on former Spencer’s property now owned by longtime downtown businessman Gene Rees. It adjoins other holdings of the sprawling site where production of infant and children’s apparel ceased in 2007, which were acquired by the city government in 2014.

The new business envisioned will be called “The District,” Cockerham said, “and is named for the mill district, the textile district the mills represented.”

Since 2016 Rees has owned the property involved, which is located on Willow Street adjacent to the former Gardner law building that fronts Franklin Street. In May 2014 when the city government acquired the bulk of the Spencer’s complex, Rees bought a small portion of the site bordering Oak Street to develop into condominiums.

In 2015, he took an option on former Spencer’s property on the other side of Willow Street thinking it might be needed to expand the condo effort in order to receive historic tax credits aiding transformations of former textile buildings for new uses.

Even though the extra property wasn’t required for that, Rees exercised his option to buy the site in 2016 with no immediate plans for its use, a void now being filled by the project to create the events center.

The property includes what is known as the “Barrel Building,” and contains two sections. Cockerham says these will be conjoined by way of original openings in the walls which were closed over the years. Those earlier, or historic, openings must be utilized in order for the project to qualify for tax credits, she explained.

Remnants of old signage from a Chevrolet dealership that operated at that location in the 1930s are visible on the side of one interior wall.

Multi-use facility

Cockerham said a 5,000-square-foot shell-like structure is planned, with the space to be adjusted from event to event as needed.

She is hoping to accommodate conventions by state or regional associations drawn by the Mayberry mystique, along with providing space for training and other activities of companies.

The facility will be available for meetings of all kinds, Cockerham said, along with holiday and other parties and catered banquets. Craft shows and similar gatherings also are to be in the mix in addition to hosting community events such as blood drives.

Cockerman thinks the property can be transformed for its new uses without a tremendous amount of renovation.

“We are hoping to open the business in the early summer of 2019,” said the local woman, who possesses 10-plus years of experience in event planning and has been involved in fundraising for non-profit organizations.

Cockerham will be the only actual employee of the events center, which will rely on personnel from Debbie’s Staffing to man the various events.

A nearby lodging component of the Spencer’s redevelopment area owned by the city would have been a big boost for the events center.

However, plans for a 90-room four-star hotel on the site were withdrawn earlier this year after Mount Airy officials ended negotiations aimed at bringing a Barter Theatre expansion to town. The hotel developers were counting on the Barter as a “demand driver” for their facility.

Cockerham said shuttle service will be provided during events for attendees to access other local lodging establishments.

She said her goal with the project is to benefit the community and fill a void regarding meeting space.

“I’m not looking to take away from what Mount Airy already has.”

