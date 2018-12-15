Smiles outnumber the raindrops

A float sponsored by Salon Wet makes its way through downtown Mount Airy while spewing confetti into the air Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade. - The colors of Christmas are richly displayed by this float. - Crowds jockey for choice viewing spots along North Main Street under the watchful eye of Cpl. H.D. Wilburn of the Mount Airy Police Department. - Santa Claus waves to the crowd. - - A hybrid character known as Mickey Claus greets people along the parade route. - - Jennie Lowry of the Downtown Business Association, also a local radio DJ, is suitably dressed for the occasion while watching the parade from the gazebo of Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park. - - The Grinch mans an all-terrain vehicle on his way to steal Christmas. - - Wearing heavy gear doesn’t keep Blake Barneycastle of the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department from handing out candy during Saturday’s parade. - -

Leading up to Saturday’s Mount Airy Christmas Parade, an organizer of the event claimed that Santa Claus told him it had to be held then despite a wet forecast.

And in addition to Santa, Phil Marsh, Downtown Business Association president, said Saturday he had contact with Mother Nature, who responded by halting overnight rains and otherwise delivering decent conditions just in time for the parade.

“It worked out all right,” a smiling Marsh said while piloting a Kawasaki Mule utility vehicle bringing up the rear of the parade through downtown Mount Airy which was sponsored by the association. And he wasn’t the only person wearing a smile at that weather outcome which had seemed so unlikely.

After rain fell much of Friday and overnight, hopes were gloomy for the parade that already had been postponed from Nov. 24 because of weather.

But things cleared up in a hurry Saturday morning. And while overcast skies remained, comfortable temperatures around the 50-degree mark prevailed, and the only reminders of the rain were a damp feel to the air and wet streets in some places.

“I think it went pretty well — the rain held off,” agreed Ashley Tucker, a teacher at White Plains Christian School, which had a float in the procession.

“It’s not ideal, but it’s worth it to see my children have fun,” Jordan Brannock of Mount Airy said of the weather as she prepared to find a vantage point for the parade on North Main Street with her two small kids, Wren and Bodie.

Many other people had the same idea, and while slow in arriving, by the time the parade began rolling into the central business district spectators were gathered along the street on both sides.

More precipitation occurred later Saturday, as if Mother Nature had indeed provided a brief letup so the event could be better enjoyed.

Abundant variety

Onlookers were treated to an array of colorful floats sponsored by area businesses. These ranged from a metal carport operation and a funeral home to a septic tank service and a bail-bonding enterprise advertising a “jailhouse hotline” on a large sign in the bed of a pickup.

Then there were costumed characters including The Grinch and one hybrid variety known as Mickey Claus wearing the head of the mouse character and Santa’s red suit.

Llamas also were featured in the parade along with unusual cars.

Public safety vehicles were plentiful, including a number of fire trucks, police and sheriff’s cars, rescue squad units and more.

Lingering moisture on the streets certainly did not hamper a key parade attraction: scooping up candy tossed out by many of those manning floats and vehicles.

On Thursday when discussing the outlook for the annual Christmas parade, Marsh, the DBA president, said Santa had told him it needed to be held on Saturday. The jolly gentleman reminded Marsh of work remaining at the North Pole ahead of his upcoming deliveries.

Marsh also related that Saturday was the last day floats would be available, so the decision was made to go ahead and hold the event. A 13-inch snowfall and its melt earlier in the week did require some adjustments, such as having parade units stage at or near Mount Airy High School instead of the usual Veterans Memorial Park.

The result was a procession lasting about 90 minutes, during which smiles overwhelmingly outnumbered raindrops.

That was noticed by Tucker, the teacher at White Plains Christian School, who voiced what stood out to her most during the parade:

“Probably watching all the smiles on the little kids’ faces, especially when you see the floats come through.”

Parade held despite weather threat

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

