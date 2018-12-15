Mount Airy Police Reports

• A local business was victimized this week with a counterfeit $100 bill, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Police were told Monday that the bogus currency had been used by an unknown suspect to obtain $10 worth of pre-paid gasoline, Marlboro cigarettes and Dr. Pepper from the Four Brothers convenience store in the Holly Springs community. In addition to passing counterfeit money, the crime involves the obtaining of property by false pretense, police say.

• Mark Charles McKay, also known as Mark Green, 36, of 230 Galloway St., was arrested Monday night after officers responded to a suspicious-person call. McKay was wanted on a larceny charge filed by Surry County authorities on May 4; an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been issued on Nov. 27; and was charged Monday with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer.

He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $2,900 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 3 appearance in District Court.

• Jewelry items valued at $4,900, along with an undisclosed sum of money, were stolen last Sunday from a 2001 Nissan Quest owned by Maria Deleasenjelas Perez of Suburban Lane. Included were a gold wedding ring, necklace and bracelet; a gold necklace anchor emblem; and a gold bula coin pendant. The theft occurred while the vehicle was at a location in the 700 block of Worth Street.

• Dino Dennis Green, 31, listed as homeless, was arrested last Sunday on a second-degree trespassing charge after he was encountered by police during a civil disturbance at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Green was found to have been banned from that location in November 2017 by a hospital security officer.

He was held in the county jail under a $2,000 secured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on April 8.