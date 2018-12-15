Surry County Most Wanted

Dishman - Gann -

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in tracking down a suspect facing several charges including multiple felonies.

Matthew Lee Senter, 31, a white male, has shown up in the sheriff’s arrest reports three times since May and once in the Mount Airy police reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, Senter is wanted on felony charges of fleeing to elude arrest with a vehicle, maintaining a drug dwelling, and possession of meth.

He is wanted on misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and child abuse.

He is also wanted for failure to appear in court to face prior charges of possession of a counterfeit instrument, obtaining property by false pretense, and uttering a forged instrument.

— — —

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office also is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Jose Henry Avila, 34, white male, wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

• David Robert Patterson, 37, white male, wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense and failing to appear in court to face traffic charges.

• Trista Nichole Lambert, 29, white female, wanted for failing to pay child support and failing to appear in court on traffic charges.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.

———

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Crystal Ann Dishman, 36, white female, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for two counts felony trafficking opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Michael Thomas Gann, 47, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a place for controlled substances and use/possess drug paraphernalia.

• Dylan Jeremiah Pozo, 20, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI drug, and damage to property.

• Shane Gray Hawks, 28, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired and shoplifting.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535, probation at 336-429-2705 or Crime Stoppers at 786-4000.

