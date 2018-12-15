Business leaders see school facilities up close

Surry County Schools Students show off some of their skills working in the Surry County Schools construction lab during a recent tour of the facility by members of the school system’s Business Advisory Executive Council. - Surry County Schools Career and Technical Director Neil Atkins addresses members of the Surry County Schools Business Advisory Executive Council. -

Local business leaders recently gathered for a meeting and a tour of some of the school system’s facilities.

The visitors were made up of folks who have partnered with the Surry County Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program

The business people, part of the school system’s Business Advisory Executive Council, were able to see some of the school system’s CTE programs in action, as well as talk with a few students.

“We must pass a safety test before we can walk in the construction lab,” sophomore Dawson Payne told the group as it visited the lab. “We learn to read and write blueprints, and we can graduate with a degree in construction management.”

“We have made a commitment to the program because we see the value in it,” said instructor Mark Snow. “We see what the industry needs and are trying to meet those needs.”

That aligned with an earlier statement during the meeting by John Priddy, chairman of the advisory council.

“The purpose is for schools to meet the needs of business and industry,” he told the gathering.

Snow said his work as an instructor is to teach job skills and more.

“My main goal beyond teaching students to be good construction workers is to be responsible citizens,” he said. “We have a great opportunity to grow students. Students can get OSHA 10 certification, and some go to technical school.”

“We learn about adding and subtracting fraction and decimals, basic geometry, communication skills, resumes, applications, drugs in the workplace, our role in a green environment, and we’ve worked with Habitat for Humanity to build two houses.”

The council also visited the Project Lead the Way program.

“I am using Inventor. What interests me is designing and building stuff online, and turning it into something,” said freshman Abraham Mendez.

Freshman Samuel Gordon told the group he has plans to become an engineer, and sophomore Diego Vega, who was working on creating a design, explained what some of their equipment can do.

“It lets me turn the design into 3D sketching,” Vega said.

“PLTW (Project Lead The Way) is a national program,” said Dr. Jill Reinhardt, assistant superintendent. “As their culminating project, students pick an industry partner to solve a problem and work on the project. They present what they learn. Some have even been able to market their products.

“We want kids to figure out there are problems to solve in companies and in our world. They will know what to do because of the training and preparation they have had while in high school.”

At the conclusion of the tour, Neil Atkins, the career and technical director, gave an overview of the programs and pathways.

“Students have lots of opportunities,” he said of the program. “When students are CTE concentrators, the graduation rate is 98.8 percent, and 92.6 percent of them are employed in the military or postsecondary education six months after graduation. CTE prepares our students to meet the demands of the labor market.”

Several business partners communicated how impressed they were with what they had observed in the classrooms during their tours, and shared the positive outcomes they have experienced while hosting interns through the Next Generation Career Academy. The academy is a program in partnership with Surry Community College where students are connected with businesses and complete paid internships.

“Every program area in CTE connects to college, certifications and careers,” Atkins said. “We help students understand how they can find something they like to do and can support their family with that career.”

“We are trying to fill the gap between a high school diploma and business and industry,” Reinhardt added. “Students need experience, certifications and credentials. It’s important for them to know what their plan is.”

“I think you [business partners] would agree that this is the way high school should look and feel like,”said Dr. Travis Reeves, district superintendent.

“You will give us ideas about what this needs to look like to make sure we have kids in the pipeline to careers. It’s our duty to open up the pipeline and help students have opportunities to connect to college and careers. … We take our role in economic development seriously. We are building a pipeline of highly skilled students who will be prepared to live and work in Surry County or anywhere in the world.”

