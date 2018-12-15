Tax credits still in play for hotel site

Although a hotel no longer is eyed for the former Spencer’s textile property in downtown Mount Airy, a plan has been hatched to maintain valuable tax credits for the hotel site.

In December 2017, an entity known as Spencer Hospitality, LLC, headed by developer Dana Bryson, bought Building 8 in the Spencer’s redevelopment area owned by the city government. Bryson, of KZ Hotels and Services in Clemmons, and a fellow developer had hoped to construct a four-star hotel/banquet center on that property.

Bryson abandoned the project in October after city officials ended negotiations with the Barter Theatre to expand elsewhere in the Spencer’s complex, because her lodging establishment was relying on Barter patrons.

Meanwhile, an “unwind” agreement had been put into place for the city to reacquire Building 8 from Bryson for the $25,001 purchase price she paid in the event the hotel project collapsed.

New owners “on paper”

But in conjunction with the ties being severed with Bryson, Spencer Hospitality is continuing to live on as part of a plan to maintain federal and state tax credits for the property which would have aided the hotel development.

The historic tax credits involved, which allow former mill properties to be transformed for new uses, provide a major financial boost for such projects. The hotel development was eligible for 2017 tax credits, which are more valuable than ones for 2018, City Attorney Hugh Campbell explained.

Bryson’s withdrawal posed a problem concerning the rewind agreement with the city government. In order to maintain eligibility for the 2017 credits, the owner of the property affected must be a taxpayer and the owner’s identity must remain the same for five years, Campbell said.

This meant the reacquisition of a legal title to the property by the city stood to derail attempts to maintain the tax credits, since the municipality is not a taxpayer and the chain of ownership would be broken, he added.

In order to circumvent that scenario, steps have been taken to maintain Spencer Hospitality as the legal owner, which includes Bryson transferring her interest in it to three interim managers. They are Campbell, Gene Rees and Rodney Rosser.

They essentially will serve as “placeholders” for the benefit of the municipality until a new developer hopefully emerges “to take advantage of what the city has put in place,” the city attorney says.

“That’s the whole point of it, this taxpaying entity is the same on paper,” Campbell said Friday, as opposed to transferring the property back to Mount Airy by deed.

He mentioned that this arrangement — recommended by a certified public accountant representing Bryson — will be subject to the scrutiny of the Internal Revenue Service, which might “see through” what is being done. “I’m not positive it’s going to work.”

Campbell said the hope is that through renewed marketing of the property, the city government entices a developer who will be motivated by the 2017 tax credits and take on a complex redevelopment. If so, Mount Airy officials will direct the three managers to assign management and ownership of Spencer Hospitality to the replacement party.

In the meantime, the municipality will maintain property/casualty insurance for Building 8 through a city “master policy” and lease it from Spencer Hospitality for $1 per year. Spencer Hospitality theoretically will serve as landlord and the city government as tenant.

The city commissioners approved this plan during a meeting last week, based on an assurance that no debt incurred by Spencer Hospitality will be taken on by the local government and no other obligations result.

Campbell said city officials will just be maintaining the status quo on the property.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

