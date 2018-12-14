YVEDDI participating in funding event

YVEDDI The late Eugene McArthur, a former YVEDDI home-delivered meals (HDM) client, was able to live independently at home until past 100 years of age, due to receiving Meals on Wheels. -

There are any number of ways to help out one’s fellow man during the holiday season, but not many of them involve acquiring a new car.

As a member of Meals on Wheels America, YVEDDI Senior Services stands to gain additional funding for delivering nutritious meals and compassion to Surry and Yadkin County seniors by participating in the The 11th-Annual Subaru Share the Love Event.

Beginning on Nov. 15 and going until Jan. 2, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities, and Meals on Wheels America is one of those four charities.

“We don’t know how much money we’re talking about this year,” said Lisa Money, YVEDDI Director of Senior Services. “There is a formula to allocate funds by state to the participating agencies. For our Meals on Wheels program to benefit, people who purchase Subarus during the time frame of the event need to choose Meals on Wheels when they are asked.”

Money said that that last year, YVEDDI’s Meals on Wheels program received $4,053 from the event, which was enough to purchase 1,351 meals for home-bound seniors in Surry and Yadkin County. The money was divided evenly between the two counties.

“Meals on Wheels America is thrilled to partner with Subaru of America for the Subaru Share the Love Event for the 11th year in a row,” said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO, Meals on Wheels America.

“Since 2008, the Subaru Share the Love Event has helped local Meals on Wheels programs deliver nearly 2 million meals to vulnerable seniors nationwide. We remain proud and grateful to have the generous support of Subaru in helping us ensure that home-bound seniors receive the daily nutrition and companionship they need to thrive.”

Over the past 10 years, Subaru of America and its participating retailers have donated more than $118 million to its charity partners. This year’s Subaru Share the Love Event is on track to bring that total to more than $140 million.

Due to lack of funding, 58 people are waiting for home-delivered meals in Surry County and 19 in Yadkin, according to the local director.

“Every bit helps,” Money said.

For more information, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/sharethelove.

The late Eugene McArthur, a former YVEDDI home-delivered meals (HDM) client, was able to live independently at home until past 100 years of age, due to receiving Meals on Wheels.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

