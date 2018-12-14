Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy woman is facing a felony drug charge and also is accused of driving while impaired due to a traffic stop on U.S. 52 near Mayberry Mall early Thursday, according to city police department reports.

Christin Marie Beverly, 38, of 461 Pine Terrace Drive, who was operating a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, was pulled over for alleged erratic driving and an “improper display,” and was suspected to be impaired by narcotics, arrest records state. Beverly was charged with possession of methamphetamine along with DWI and was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

A passenger, Jonas Garcia, 23, of 112 Mobile Way, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) after he allegedly threw substances from the vehicle during the traffic stop. Garcia is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 5 and Beverly on Jan. 22.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle occurred Wednesday at Great Clips on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where a 2010 Nissan Altima was entered via an unsecured door, enabling the theft of two Social Security cards, two other government cards and miscellaneous toiletries. Carolyn Cates Green and Meredith Wilhite, both of Pilot Mountain, are listed as the victims of the crime.

• Two people were charged with a drug felony, possession of meth, as the result of a traffic stop late Monday night on Fancy Gap Road near Miller Road. Amber Nicole Moore, 24, of 2060 N.C. 268, Pilot Mountain, and Steven Roy Clodfelter, 34, of 122 Brittany Lane, also are accused of possession of drug paraphernalia from the incident.

Clodfelter was released under a $5,000 secured bond and Moore a $500 unsecured bond and are scheduled to be in District Court on March 21 and April 8, respectively.

• Edgar Martinez-Flores, 21, of 223 Marshall St., was arrested Sunday on charges of interfering with emergency communications, injury to personal property and assault on a female, with Ofelia Guadalupe Mijes-Perez of Marshall Street listed as the complainant. Martinez-Flores was confined in the county jail without privilege of bond and slated for a Jan. 19 court appearance.

• Police were told on Dec. 5 that a blue and silver Mossberg Shockwave shotgun valued at $419 was stolen from a 2005 Nissan Frontier owned by David Andrew Gillespie along with 60 rounds of ammunition worth $75. The theft occurred while the vehicle was at Gillespie’s home on Greenhill Road.

• Randall Terrell Hiatt, 52, of 695 Allred Mill Road, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on Dec. 5, stemming from the theft of NightFire flashlights with a total value of $90 at Belk in Mayberry Mall. Hiatt is said to have “forcibly fled” from store employees.

He and the stolen property were located in a room at Starlite Motel and the flashlights were returned to Belk, according to police records. Hiatt is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 21.

• Christopher Wayne Johnson, no age or address listed, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on Dec. 4 after police saw him walking on Rockford Street near Forrest Drive. A routine warrant check revealed that Johnson was wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. He was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond.