Sheriff’s Christmas campaign culminates

Surry County Sheriff’s Office deputies, former sheriffs, and individuals from other law enforcement agencies were on hand at Walmart Friday morning to shop for toys, clothes, and other items as part of the Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas. The gifts and food will be given to area needy children.

Pastor Jonathan Barker of Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Mount Airy, pushes a cart of gift bags to a waiting trailer Friday while volunteering for Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas campaign at Walmart. Named for a former Surry sheriff, it included about 25 officers assembling bags of toys and clothing for more than 500 needy children, $125 worth in each case. Food boxes also were filled as part of the annual campaign, with the assistance expected to total about $100,000 aided by community donations.

Lt. Mitch Cook of the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles License and Theft Bureau bags items with Crystal Brindle of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office during the event. It orgiinally was scheduled for Tuesday, but postponed to Friday because of snow.

Three former Surry County sheriffs are on hand for the occasion Friday, from left, Connie Watson; Graham Atkinson, the Christmas campaign’s namesake; and Jimmy Combs.