Alcohol debate brewing in city

Tom Joyce | The News The band 80'z Enuff performs during an earlier event at Blackmon Amphitheatre in Mount Airy, where beer and alcohol sales have become an issue for city government. Commissioner Jim Armbrister reviews material just handed to him by Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, who requested lower permit fees for alcohol vendors at SAC-sponsored events.

These times of freezing temperatures and snow on the ground seem far removed from warm summer days of enjoying an outdoor concert at Blackmon Amphitheatre while sipping wine or beer.

But that hasn’t stopped a debate from fermenting in Mount Airy over city permit fees for vendors selling those beverages at such events sponsored by the Surry Arts Council, which wants to see the charge lowered.

For 14 years, wine has been sold during a spring and summer concert series at Blackmon Amphitheatre by Shelton Vineyards. And for the last six to eight weeks of the most recent season, beer was offered by Thirsty Souls Community Brewing.

The brewing operation did so under Shelton Vineyards’ permit — which is important because Shelton no longer will be selling wine. That is requiring Thirsty Souls, or any future beer-wine sellers, to obtain their own permits.

That wouldn’t seem to be a problem, except they will have to pay a permit processing fee of $50 per show to sell beverages, under Mount Airy’s existing ordinance for alcohol vendors at local events. This would result in total permit fees exceeding $2,500 next year, given that there are more than 50 dates in the annual concert series.

Meanwhile, food vendors — who are regulated by the county government — pay $75 during the entire season, for a newly imposed maximum of 45 events, and food trucks, overseen by the state, are charged an annual fee of $125 for unlimited sales.

“We’re not asking that the fee be waived,” Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones told the city council during a meeting last week when asking it to alter the ordinance. Jones is advocating a fairer arrangement, specifically an annual charge of $150 for those selling beer and fortified wine.

Under the present fee structure, which Jones believes was “arbitrarily set,” Thirsty Souls — which wants to offer beer, wine and food next year at concerts — can’t afford to participate.

The Surry Arts Council official says she has been pursuing the fee change for the past couple of months with municipal staff members including the city manager and police, to no avail. The reason she is bringing it up at this time of year is because the arts organization is preparing to send out brochures promoting its 2019 season.

Organizers want to be able to inform potential ticket buyers that beer/wine and food will be available during concerts, “enhancing the experience of the thousands and thousands of people who come to these events,” Jones said.

“Hopefully, we can have some action on this so we can move forward,” she told the mayor and commissioners.

Board opinions mixed

Jones’ request was not roundly toasted by the commissioners at last week’s meeting.

“I think the changes are very reasonable,” Commissioner Jim Armbrister responded. However, he said that rather than focus on what the Surry Arts Council is seeking, this should be explored in the context of how alcohol sales are handled for all events in town.

“We would want our city ordinances to be uniform,” Armbrister said in reminding that alcohol sales are a serious matter requiring adequate regulation.

“I don’t think it’s a spur-of-the-moment thing,” Armbrister said in response to Jones’ desire for a hasty decision. “You’re messing with state law.”

Armbrister objects to how the present municipal ordinance for alcohol sales is set up, specifying different provisions for street festivals and other gatherings.

“I see this as a golden opportunity to simplify and clarify,” he said of a need for consistency among all. Armbrister favors getting input from every entity in the city sponsoring events, including ones held on Main and Market streets, “and see how uniform we can make this.”

This would require much time and also a public hearing on any changes proposed for Mount Airy’s entire ordinance, based on discussion at the meeting, not pleasing to Jones.

“I’m asking you to change a paragraph,” the arts council official said of action limited to a specific section of the ordinance.

At one point during the exchange with Jones, Armbrister said he was tired of certain entities thinking they are special — without mentioning the arts organization or any others by name.

“The Surry Arts Council doesn’t pay this fee,” Jones said. “So I’m not asking for something to be less for the Surry Arts Council.”

Jones pointed out that vendors suffer if weather affects attendance for the outdoor concerts, but they offer products anyway. “They’re paying people to come set up and be there even when the sales are lower than the costs of doing that.”

If events must be moved inside to the Earle Theatre because of rain, that means fees paid in advance are lost because there are no sales at all, according to Jones.

A lack of cost-effectiveness is one of the reasons Shelton Vineyards exited the concert series. “And they’re holding more of their own events,” Jones added.

Initial motion fails

After much discussion on the matter, Commissioner Jon Cawley introduced a motion to approve the Surry Arts Council’s request.

“I think our policy has been that when (someone’s) asking for something for tourism, we do everything we can to help them,” Cawley said. The North Ward commissioner says he knows of no other organization that brings more people to town than the Surry Arts Council.

Cawley’s motion failed.

That led to another motion, which passed, made by Commissioner Steve Yokeley, signaling a sentiment among the majority of board members that the issue merits some degree of research.

“I would just like to see some further study by the (city) staff and bring back a recommendation to the next meeting,” Yokeley said of an upcoming session on Thursday.

He said there possibly are considerations being overlooked concerning the alcohol sales.

This seemed to conform to a desire that had been expressed by Cawley earlier in the meeting:

“Sometimes we don’t think things through enough on the front end,” which leads to problems later, he had commented.

Affects beer, wine sales for SAC events

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

