Chamber offering season tickets

A year after unveiling its new season ticket package, the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce is expanding the program and hoping to grow participation significantly.

The package, exclusively for chamber members, allows a company or organization to pay an upfront fee at the beginning of the year, which entitles them to tickets to most of the chamber’s functions throughout the year, along with some advertising for the business.

The program is part of a larger effort by the chamber to offer more marketing and networking opportunities to its members.

“I think our thing is we’re wanting to give value back to our members,” said Travis Frye, program and events director. “Our goal is to offer value in any way possible.”

This year, the expanded season ticket program is split into three levels: gold, silver, and bronze, with the annual cost $5,000, $2,500, and $1,000, respectively. The various levels offer different benefits.

For instance, the gold membership offers eight tickets to events such as the annual meeting, the March awards luncheon, the holiday gala, and other gatherings, while the silver offers four tickets and the bronze two.

The gold also offers a spot for a company foursome at the Chairman’s Cup golf tournament, video interviews with the business or organization to be shared on the chamber’s website and social media platforms, as well as other benefits.

The silver and bronze package offers smaller versions of some of those benefits, while not offering a few others.

In addition, all three packages get the season ticket holders’ logos on the wall at the chamber office for the year, logo placement in the chamber’s newsletter, promotion in the annual membership directory, and other perks.

Frye said any member organization that normally participates in all or most of the events listed in the season ticket packages would see a tidy savings over paying for each one individually throughout the year.

The gold package, he said, would carry a value of $8,000 if a business bought everything in it separately.

Frye said the idea of the season tickets came from some of the members.

“We had several members approach us, say they’d like to help the chamber, but said, ‘We have to write 10 or 20 checks a year, we’d like to just write one check for the year,’” he said. “That’s what started it. … It was our members asking for that.

The first year there was just a single level, with three companies buying the season ticket package. This year, Frye said the chamber is shooting for 15 to 20.

The package is part of a growing emphasis by the chamber on marketing its members.

Frye said the organization has strengthened its use of Facebook in recent months, as well as adding Instagram and more use of Twitter, along with a YouTube channel. Between now and Jan. 1, he says the chamber will unveil a new website he says was “built from scratch.”

All the efforts are built around helping its members get the word out about what they do, Frye said.

“The chamber is focused on … marketing. … We’re wanting to give value back to our members,” he said. “People sometimes don’t even know what a chamber does. We’re for advocacy, networking, information, and education. We’re focused here on growing business in Surry County.”

Frye said the deadline to purchase a package is Jan. 15, and he said it’s important for people to realize the chamber’s annual membership dues are not part of the package.

For more information or to sign up, he said people should call him or chamber President and CEO Randy Collins at 786-6116, or send an email to either one of them, at travis@mtairyncchamber.org or randy@mtairyncchamber.org.