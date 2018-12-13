City Christmas parade to roll Sunday

Santa Claus, perched atop a float during a past Mount Airy Christmas Parade along with his reindeer, also is scheduled to attend the 2018 version of the event. -

When deciding to hold the Mount Airy Christmas Parade this Saturday in the face of threatening weather, organizers were swayed by a higher authority.

“Santa Claus called me,” Phil Marsh, Downtown Business Association president, said Thursday of a conversation he had with the rotund gentleman in red.

He advised Marsh, who heads the organization spearheading the parade which Santa is planning to attend, that it needed to be cleared from his schedule Saturday.

“Because he’s got to go back to the North Pole and get all these presents ready for the kids,” Marsh explained.

So after being postponed from its original date of Nov. 24, the annual Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll Saturday at 9 a.m., with units to assemble in the parking lots behind Mount Airy High School.

Saturday’s forecast is not so rosy, either. As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service was predicting mostly cloudy conditions and a 70-percent chance of rain on Saturday, mainly in the morning. The good news is that temperatures will be relatively warm, with a high in the mid-50s forecast.

“We’re going to have to go on with it,” Marsh said.

While Santa’s command carries much weight, the Downtown Business Association official mentioned that the parade also needs to be held for other reasons.

“We just can’t keep canceling it — we’ve got all these floats that we leased and Saturday is the last day that we can bring them,” Marsh said.

“We’re in a position where we have to go on with it,” he added.

Staging point changed

Plans for Saturday’s event already have been affected by the weather — specifically, a 13-inch snowfall on Sunday.

The lingering accumulation and its gradual melting have caused rough conditions at the fields of Veterans Memorial Park on West Lebanon Street, where parade units traditionally line up before meandering to the central business district.

That will not be a problem at the high school, where the lots are paved. “It should work out all right,” Marsh said. Parade units are to leave the school at 9 a.m.

Marsh is expecting a good turnout as far as entries, which in addition to colorful floats will include high school marching band members, Shriner vehicles, costumed characters, fire trucks and other public safety vehicles, local dignitaries and more.

“If everybody shows up (as planned), it’s going to be bigger than it was last year,” Marsh said of the parade.

The 2017 event lasted more than two hours, he said.

This year’s theme is “A Season of Giving,” which will be reflected by a food drive planned in conjunction with the parade.

The public is urged to bring non-perishable items, which will be collected at Carlos Jones Blue Ridge Park (the brick gazebo on the corner of North Main and West Oak streets).

Food donated will go to local families and children in need.

Santa Claus, perched atop a float during a past Mount Airy Christmas Parade along with his reindeer, also is scheduled to attend the 2018 version of the event. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Claus-this.jpg Santa Claus, perched atop a float during a past Mount Airy Christmas Parade along with his reindeer, also is scheduled to attend the 2018 version of the event.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

