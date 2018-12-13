Candlelight tour is a different light

Submitted photos | Gilmer-Smith Foundation One of the Gertrude Smith House’s eight fireplaces festooned for the holidays. - Submitted photos | Gilmer-Smith Foundation Another decorated mantel shows off the portrait over it. - Submitted photos | Gilmer-Smith Foundation Gertrude Smith’s brass candleholders anchor a Christmas display of greenery. -

Visitors to the Gertrude Smith House will have a chance to see it in a new way on Saturday when the historic home will be open for a candlelight tour.

“It’s our sixth time doing this, and it is just a different experience from touring the house during the daylight hours,” said Cindy Puckett, supervisor of buildings and grounds for the Gilmer-Smith Foundation, which owns the house.

The annual candlelight tours have been well received, according to Puckett, but she wishes more people knew about them and could experience the Victorian house at twilight, all decked out in its Victorian Christmas finery and flickering candles.

The house will be open Saturday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m. and there is no charge for the tour.

“It’s a very different home seen this way. People who have only toured the house during the day should definitely come back. It’s especially beautiful in candlelight. The first year we did this, it really took us by surprise how different it was.”

It was, literally, night and day, Puckett recalled.

The house was built in 1903, and the Christmas decorations are a little bit of both the Victorian age and the modern era.

“We do try to consider the period,” said Puckett, “but when the house was built, the trees would have been trimmed with real wax candles. Ours are not.”

Puckett added that in 1903 all of the greenery would have been fresh evergreens, but since the Gertrude Smith House is decorated for Christmas from the Tuesday after Thanksgiving until the end of the year, that is impractical.

“Some concessions are made to accommodate the length of the season.”

The house has three 10-foot Fraser firs, and both staircases and every mantel, all eight of them, are decorated.

“Heavily decorated,” laughs Puckett.

Puckett said that all of the actual Christmas decorations in use have been acquired during her 20-year tenure at the house, but they are incorporated with “Miss Gertrude’s” silver and brass candlesticks and other furnishings.

Puckett said that a lot of local folks tour the house every Christmas, saying it’s an especially popular activity to do with relatives who have moved away and are visiting for the holidays.

“So every year when families come here for Christmas, we try very hard to make it look different. We take pictures every year as a record. You may see some of the same decorations, but they are not in the same place.”

New for 2018, the staff has dried hydrangeas from Robert Smith Park, another property administered by the Gilmer-Smith Foundation, and then gilded and glittered them to decorate one of the three live Christmas trees.

Puckett advised newcomers who may not be aware that tours of the Gertrude Smith House begin in the rear, from the large porch back there. It is best to enter the house from the back, which is accessible from Elm Street.

“Sometimes visitors walk up from downtown, and climb up all those granite steps in front, and then they can’t get in,” said Puckett.

In the spirit of Victorian-era Southern hospitality, she wants to make it easy for them. Use the back door like family.

The Gertrude Smith House, 708 N. Main. St., Christmas Candlelight tour will be Saturday, Dec. 15, from 5-7 p.m. There is no charge. Enter from the back. Limited parking in the driveway which is accessed from Elm Street.

One of the Gertrude Smith House’s eight fireplaces festooned for the holidays. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Smith-1.jpg One of the Gertrude Smith House’s eight fireplaces festooned for the holidays. Submitted photos | Gilmer-Smith Foundation Another decorated mantel shows off the portrait over it. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Smith-2.jpg Another decorated mantel shows off the portrait over it. Submitted photos | Gilmer-Smith Foundation Gertrude Smith’s brass candleholders anchor a Christmas display of greenery. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Smith-3.jpg Gertrude Smith’s brass candleholders anchor a Christmas display of greenery. Submitted photos | Gilmer-Smith Foundation

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

