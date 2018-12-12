Police reports

• A local taxi business has become a victim of a counterfeit money exchange, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It occurred during the early morning hours last Thursday at Starlite Motel. Police records indicate that an unknown suspect had received services, presumably a cab ride, and paid with a counterfeit $20 bill later determined to be “prop money.” Mayberry Taxi on East Bluemont Road was victimized as a result.

Prop money typically refers to bills resembling the real thing, but which are labeled “for motion picture use only” and also have a much different feel from genuine cash, including a smoother texture. Multiple incidents involving the imitation currency being passed at local businesses surfaced in early 2017, including one in which it was used to pay for taxi fare in the dark. Granite City Cabs was victimized in that case.

• A break-in occurred Thursday at the home of Tony Arellano on Spring Water Trail, which involved the theft of property valued at $180, including a Sony PlayStation 3 unit, a 42-inch Phillips television set and a Panasonic laptop computer. A window over a door was broken to gain entry, police records state, with the damage put at $40.

• Jimmy Ray McMickle, 53, of 1775 Old Pipers Gap Road, was served on Dec. 3 with a criminal summons for a charge of assault and battery, which had been issued on Nov. 28 with David Scott Kralicek of Ararat-Longhill Road, Pilot Mountain, as the complainant. The case is set for the Jan. 3 session of Surry District Court.

• A license plate, number PTE1408, was reported stolen on Dec. 3 from a 2000 Winnebago owned by William Edward East Jr., a resident of Bryan Bunker Lane. The theft occurred while the vehicle was at Mayberry Campground on Bunker Road.

• An Apple iPhone 8 Plus cell phone valued at $800 was reported stolen on Nov. 27 at Walmart. The phone, pink in color and owned by Gabriel Bingman Ayers of Ararat, was taken by an unknown suspect.

• A Nov. 26 traffic stop at Circle K on Rockford Street resulted in the arrest of Sylvia Jean Bowman Wright, 46, of 1348 Simpson Mill Road. During the investigation, Wright allegedly gave her name as “Tonya Arnett” and was charged with filing a false report and driving while license revoked.

She also was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court in Davidson County, which had been filed in May 2014. Wright was held in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for a Dec. 20 appearance in District Court.