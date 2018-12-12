Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• William Dean Nelson, 28, of Hattie Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 22 for failure to appear in court Nov. 13 on an unspecified charge. He was given a $100 cash bond and a Jan. 18 court date.

• Troy Sam Robinson, 32, of Winston-Salem, was served a warrant in Dobson Nov. 27 for three counts of larceny, dated Nov. 8. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec.13 court date.

• Charles Michael Swift, 50, of West End Drive, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 27 for a charge of perjury/contempt of court, dated Nov. 26. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

• Mitchell Earl Monday, 49, listed as homeless, was served an order for arrest in Lowgap Nov. 27 for failure to appear in court June 25 on two counts of passing a bad check, as well as an order for failure to pay child support/alimony, dated Aug. 7. He was given a $500 cash bond and a Dec.18 court date.

He also has a Dec. 21 court date for a charge of driving while license revoked (not impaired).

• Terrion Linearl Stevenson, 29, of Statesville, was served an order for arrest in Dobson Nov. 27 on a charge of nonsupport, dated July 25. He was given a $2,412 cash bond and a court date the next day.

• Kristie LeeMarie Wright, 28, of Poplar Springs Road, Elkin, was served an order for arrest Nov. 27 for failure to appear in Wilkes County court Nov. 13 on a charge of larceny. She was released on a written promise to appear in Wilkesboro court on Jan. 18.

• Matthew Travas Hayden, 31, of New Creed Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 28 for a charge of assault on a female, dated Oct. 18. He was given no bond and a Dec. 12 trial date.

• Jeremy Scott Hutchens, 23, of Mint Lane, Siloam, was arrested on view at home Nov. 28 for the misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• Alexis Danielle Collins, 19, of Melissa Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 28 on a charge of misdemeanor assault, dated that day. She was given no bond and a Feb. 9 court date.

• April Renee Hicks, 34, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Nov. 28 in Dobson for failure to appear in Wilkes County court earlier that day on an unspecified charge. She was given a $15,000 secured bond.

According to the court docket, she has two upcoming court dates.

On Jan. 23 she faces charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving false information to an officer.

• Matthew Ryan Owens, 27, of Monroe Road, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 28 on charges of felony conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, dated Nov. 1, and failure to appear in court Nov. 21 on a charge of conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense, dated Nov. 21. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 19 court date.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Sheriff-badge-RGB-4.jpg

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.