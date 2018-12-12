Grants aim to help SCC students

The North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Solutions has awarded the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Development Board $40,000 in Finish Line Grant funds for its partnership with Surry Community College.

The grants, announced by Gov. Roy Cooper in July, are designed to help students who are at least 50 percent of the way toward their degree or credential, but may be facing financial emergencies that could derail their studies.

“Many times, our students are forced to make difficult choices about their education because of the number of responsibilities they are juggling,” said Dean of Student Services Sabrina Terry. “The Finish Line Grant is designed to assist students with unexpected financial situations, so that they can remain in school. We are excited to have been awarded monies for the Finish Line Grant and hope that it will assist many of our students complete their educational goals and ease some of their financial burden while they do so.”

Finish Line Grants can be used for transportation, auto repairs, housing, medical bills, childcare, utilities, accommodations for disabilities, or other needs. The grants are available to students who have had a financial emergency that may cause them to quit their classes.

Eligible students need to have a minimum 2.0 GPA and have completed at least 50 percent of their training towards a degree, diploma, certificate or credential. Finish Line Grants are up to $1,000 per semester per student and paid directly to the support service on the behalf of the student.

For more information, contact the SCC Office of Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu or Corporate and Continuing Education at 336-386-3455.