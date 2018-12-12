New program to provide murals downtown

Murals are limited in downtown Mount Airy now, such as this array that graces the rear wall of a structure fronting the Franklin Street parking lot. But more public artwork will be popping up in the area through a new grant program. -

Downtown Mount Airy has plenty of bare walls on the sides of buildings, which can be dressed up with murals through a new initiative.

The board of directors of Mount Airy Downtown Inc. (MAD) — a group that spearheads improvements in the central business district — has launched a mural grant program aimed at creating a series of artistic displays.

Promoting the addition of street murals is part of an ongoing effort by MAD officials to engineer a thriving public art environment that enhances the downtown area. This is done in harmony with their economic-development strategies and vision for downtown, officials say.

“We are very excited about this new program, and always welcome the opportunity to provide public art to the community,” explained Lizzie Morrison, coordinator for Mount Airy Downtown.

That organization has operated a facade improvement grant program for years to enhance the appearance of businesses through awning replacements, signage and other steps. The new mural effort will provide artwork that benefits the entire community, organizers say.

It has the support of city government officials, who took unanimous action last Thursday to provide funding for the mural grants.

This involved adjusting the budget for the Municipal Service District covering the downtown area, where an extra tax is levied on property owners in addition to regular city taxes. The money from the service district tax is used for common infrastructure improvements benefiting the downtown area, which over the years has included providing facilities such as parking lots.

The commissioners approved an amendment to the 2018-2019 service district budget, originally adopted last June, which will inject $2,000 into the grant program from the extra tax, rather than regular city funds.

This resulted from a request by Mount Airy Downtown Inc., which serves as an advisory board for expenditures from the district fund.

Spring timetable eyed

“While the weather is too cold to paint right now, we think this will be a great time to begin planning some murals for the spring,” added Morrison, the downtown coordinator, who outlined the program for the commissioners last Thursday.

It is open to all commercial property owners within the Municipal Service District. Buildings owned by non-profit organizations also are eligible for the mural grant program.

Mount Airy Downtown will work with property owners who desire to have murals painted on an appropriate exterior rear or side wall of their structures.

“We do have several property owners who are interested in doing murals,” Morrison told city officials. “We don’t anticipate doing more than one or two a year.”

Designs are sought which are “simplistic yet interesting,” program guidelines state.

Proposed designs and application materials are to be submitted to the downtown coordinator, with logos or other advertising material not permitted. Artwork also must comply with municipal sign regulations.

Proposals received will be reviewed by the Mount Airy Downtown Inc. Design Committee, the MAD Board of Directors, the Mount Airy Planning Department and the property owner.

When mural projects are approved, MAD will put out requests for proposals to artists interested in created the murals based on specific requests from the property/business owner regarding the content and space involved.

Once a mural project is green-lighted, the work must be completed within four months of the approval date.

Artists selected to assist property owners will be paid $50 an hour, up to $1,000, for their work on murals. The downtown group will compensate the artists from service district funds, and the property owner will pay for all materials up to $500.

The art is expected to have a lifespan of about five years without need for major maintenance until then.

“Mount Airy Downtown Inc. will incur the expense to maintain the art or employ other options to address art status at the time such decisions are necessary,” the program guidelines state.

By Tom Joyce

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

