We all scream for snow cream

Joe Cochran signals his vote for "Best Snow Cream." he liked Original Flavor best, and Creamsicle second.

The Vermeer Bed and Breakfast served snow cream with sprinkles for breakfast.

Abbe Johnson winds down from a difficult day of snow with a Black Raspberry Snow Cream Martini.

While making a bread and milk run in preparation for the next snowfall, you might want to follow the lead of some local folks who have expanded their snow day repertoire.

Snow cream isn’t just plain, old original flavor anymore, though some folks, including Joe Cochran of Mount Airy, still finds it to be the best. Joe’s wife, Melissa Cochran, made four varieties of snow cream on Sunday: honey, maple, creamsicle and original flavor. Joe voted original flavor to be the best in a blind tasting, giving second place to creamsicle, deeming it “fancier.”

“He really liked the slushy mixture that settled to the bottom which seemed sweeter,” said Melissa Cochran, who liked the honey variation the best of her four creations.

There are worse ways than a blind snow cream tasting to spend a pre-winter Sunday when more than a foot of freshly fallen snow has made you a captive in your own home.

Should you have landed in Surry County recently — say, after the final snowfall of last winter — and not know what snow cream is, it is a delightful frozen confection often made from sugar, milk, cream or sweetened, condensed milk, and vanilla, with enough freshly fallen snow added in until it is the consistency of sorbet, though some folks with the magic touch can roughly approximate gelato.

It all depends on the wetness of the snow and variables beyond the snow cream maker’s control, according to Jody Crawford of Mount Airy, who has had a snow cream making tutorial on YouTube for several years and is considered by her friends to be an expert on the subject.

“The “recipe” for snow cream is vague — how much of different ingredients vary wildly according to how wet the snow is. So I do not believe that you can have exact measurements,” said Crawford.

As Crawford explains, most snow cream recipes are vague at best. It is the sort of thing one is expected to pick up in childhood and just know. This vagueness carries over into the variations that resulted over the weekend.

Sunday’s freakishly huge snow brought much agony to snow cream aficionados who had learned at their Granny’s knee to avoid the first snowfall. But it was such a lot of snow and a shame to waste it. What to do?

Was Granny absolutely positive about that no first snow thing? Did the few “conversational snowflakes” (as a spokesperson for the National Weather Service termed them) that fell on Wednesday count as a first snow?

Again, Crawford came to her friend’s rescue with a social media post of a 2015 NPR story that explained that it wasn’t so much the first snow that was unsavory, but the first few hours of any given snow. According to the story, snow acts as a filter and cleans the air of pollutants, causes the snow to be contaminated. The first snow would be the worst, according to Granny’s lore, since it harbors the mess of a full year.

Let it snow for a few hours, then collect your snow and you’ll be good, concluded the NPR article.

Pilot Mountain Commissioner Scott Needham was convinced, and put out his bowl in mid-afternoon.

For newcomers to the region, “put out your bowl” is a concept almost more important than whether or not to eat the first snow. One puts out a large bowl to collect snow, preferably high up out of the range of animals, rather than scooping already fallen snow into a bowl.

This process helps avoid the dreaded “yellow snow.”

As Elizabeth Martin said, “Like my husband taught our boys—-don’t use yellow snow!”

The prohibition against yellow snow is so culturally ingrained that Linda Maxey’s recipe for a “Don’t Eat Yellow Snow Martini” is delightfully subversive. A splash of fresh pineapple juice gives the concoction just the tint Granny and Elizabeth Martin’s husband said was to be avoided at all costs.

Kelly Jones is having no part of it, despite having moved to North Carolina 12 years ago, living first in Yadkinville and now in Holly Springs (the one outside Raleigh, not the one outside Mount Airy).

“I never use snow, I’m from Cleveland and that’s not a thing,” said Jones. “Snow angel sure, snow man, sure. Eat it, never.”

“I have been a girl who will stick my tongue out and catch a few flakes,” conceded Jones, which is quite something for a woman who grew up in a town where the river once caught fire.

As the cocktail hour beckoned on Sunday, the prospects of a snow cream martini began to intrigue a few folks, but Abbe Johnson was one of the few who actually made it happen, as she happened to have some black raspberry vodka on hand. (Johnson’s recipe follows).

A lot of Sunday’s suggestions for snow cream martinis resulting from a rambunctious online conversation include jazzing things up with sugar-rimmed glasses, maraschino cherries and/or their juice, peppermint schnapps, peppermint vodka, peppermint extract, peppermint essential oil, candy canes whole or crumbled and fresh mint (the mint lobby was sizable), vanilla vodka, or a vanilla bean in a bottle of vodka in a pinch.

But whatever the suggestion, it all comes down to what one has in the house when there’s a foot of snow outside and every store is closed.

In the event one was not well prepared for snow cream martini-making, Scarlett Pierce advised keeping it simple, “Vodka. Add snow. Voila.”

It is not entirely clear if Peggy from “Mad Men” would approve. Peggy famously said a proper cocktail requires three ingredients.

A vodka and snow martini would be what Peggy categorized as an emergency.

Which does seem rather apropos.

Vermeer Snow Cream with Sprinkles

Linda Shubert

Mount Airy’s Vermeer House Bed and Breakfast offered up snow cream for breakfast on Sunday. Proprietor Linda Shubert adds a little magic to her snow cream with a scattering of multi-colored candy sprinkles on the top of the literally snow-white confection. Shubert uses sugar, heavy cream, fresh vanilla, and says the sprinkles are optional. But go ahead and do it. You know you want to.

Snow Cream Variations: Honey, Maple, Creamsicle and Original

Melissa Cochran

Whisk liquid ingredients and then incorporate the snow one cup at a time until reach desired consistency. Place in freezer for stiffer consistency. Cochran had the snow cream in the freezer for about 30 minutes to give her time to complete all four variations. She used fresh squeezed orange juice for Creamsicle and a Vermont dark maple syrup, which she and her husband agreed they would have both preferred a lighter syrup since it was a little too strong of a flavor.

Snow Candy

Holly Lu Rees

When it’s really cold, you can drizzle honey or maple syrup in a curlicue and pry up the fabulously chewy result.

Bailey’s Irish Snow Cream

Joe Seipel-Parks

Snow

Sweetened Condensed Milk

Bailey’s

Vanilla

Mix the sweetened condensed milk with vanilla. Fold the mixture into the snow until it all holds together and the color changes throughout. Serve in a bowl and add Bailey’s to taste or desired consistency.

Cheerwine Snow Float

From the Cheerwine Facebook page. Submitted by Ruth Hutton.

Large mixing bowl of snow

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 -2 liter bottle Cheerwine

In a large bowl of snow, add condensed milk and vanilla extract. Stir. In individual drinking glasses, add snow cream. Pour desired amount of Cheerwine into each glass.

Serve with straws and spoons.

First Snow Martini

Submitted by Linda Maxey.

3 parts vodka

2 parts coconut cream

Shake with the first snow of the season. Rim martini glass with flaked coconut and serve.

Don’t Eat Yellow Snow Martini

Submitted by Linda Maxey

3 parts vodka

2 parts coconut cream

Splash of pineapple juice

Shake with the first snow of the season Rim martini glass with flaked coconut and serve.

Black Raspberry Snow Cream Martini

Abbe Johnson

Heavy whipping cream

Unsweetened coconut milk

Stevia to taste

Ciroc Black Raspberry vodka

Mix heavy whipping cream with unsweetened coconut milk and stevia to taste, then add Ciroc Black Raspberry vodka to taste. Add snow as needed until you reach the consistency you want.

