Westfield toy drive continues

The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department trucks will be used to help Santa and his sleigh this year, as firefighters deliver toys from their third annual toy drive to families throughout their district. -

The Westfield Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its third annual community toy drive from now through Dec. 23, collecting new toys which will then be hand-delivered to children throughout their district.

The department, located at 3386 Old Westfield Road, has been joined in the effort by the Family Dollar Store located next to the station. Toys for the drive can be dropped off during regular store hours in a box set up at the store, with plenty of ideas available for purchase and donation. Toys purchased elsewhere may also be brought into the store for donation.

“We want to thank Family Dollar for joining us in this,” Westfield Fire Chief Jonathan Sutphin said. “Their involvement provides easy access for the community. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

Toys will be accepted for girls and boys of all ages from newborn through early teen.

On Christmas Eve, firefighters will deliver the toys to locations throughout their district. Deliveries will be made in fire trucks, with lights flashing and sirens sounding.

This effort has grown each year since its introduction. Last year saw children from about 100 different families receive toys, with at least one toy distributed per child.

“We’ve been pleased with the community response each year, with last year being bigger than the first. We want this to be our biggest year yet,” Sutphin said,

Last year, thanks to donations, the department was also able to distribute boxes filled with hygiene products to some families. Some donations have already come in this year and the department hopes to be able to again distribute hygiene products and toiletries, along with gloves and toboggans.

“This is a good community outreach project for us,” Sutphin said. “We’re able to reach a lot of families and kids in our district through this. It’s a good way for us to give back to our community.”

“Families normally see us during their worst times,” he continued. “This lets them see us during some good times and lets us be a part of those good times.”

