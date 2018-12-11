Benefit shopping date moved

DOBSON — The weekend snowfall not only interrupted school, it also affected another event benefiting local kids.

Surry County Schools announced Tuesday that the shopping day for hundreds of its disadvantaged children had been postponed three days because of the weather.

On Saturday before the snow arrived, the Surry County Fraternal Order of Police held its shopping trip for the Cops and Kids Christmas program that benefits about 20 kids a year in the city.

Tuesday was meant to be the shopping day for the Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas campaign that provides presents to hundreds of children in the Surry County School district. Last year saw more than 700 children receive a merry Christmas.

One positive is that it allows the campaign to continue collecting donations for a couple more days. Newly sworn in Sheriff Steve Hiatt said last week that the collections were lagging behind 2017’s total.

Dr. Tracey Lewis, Surry County Schools director of communications, said that donations can be taken to the sheriff’s office, the school district central office in Dobson, or any of the 19 schools in the district.

Lewis added that volunteers are welcomed to join the deputies at Walmart on Friday at 8 a.m. “to shop and bring joy to students in need.”

