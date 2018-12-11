Surry County Sheriff’s Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Joseph Aaron Haynes, 38, of Happy Lane, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 29 for failure to appear in court Aug. 22 and Aug. 28 in Surry County and Sept. 13 (Forsyth County) on six unspecified charges. He also was served warrants for two counts of communicating threats and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon. He was given an $8,500 secured bond.

According to court dockets, he has a Dec. 13 date in Dobson to face charges of possession of stolen goods, driving without a license, no car insurance, a fictitious or altered registration/plate, and unsafe tires.

On Dec. 14 in Forsyth County he faces felony charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and shoplifting (concealment).

On Jan. 30 in Dobson he faces larceny and possession of stolen goods charges.

• Donald Ray McRoberts, 51, of Abner Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 29 for failure to appear in court Nov. 14 on charges of reckless driving and felony fleeing to elude arrest. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 12 court date.

• At the same address, officers served a warrant on Dennis Wendell McRoberts, 52, on a charge of felony larceny for Yadkin County, dated Nov. 15. He was given a $5,000 secured bond and a Jan. 3 date in Yadkinville.

• Dequan Alexander Stanley, 24, of Mount View Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 29 for failure to appear in court July 26 on a charge of failure to pay court costs/fines. He was given a $4,525.50 cash bond and a Jan. 2 court date.

• Michael Dwaine Billingsley, 33, of Whispering Oak Drive, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 30 for failure to appear in New Hanover County court Nov. 7 on three charges and Surry County court March 21 on two charges. He was given a $2,900 secured bond.

On Jan. 16 in New Hanover, he faces charges of driving while license revoked, driving with no registration, and no car insurance.

On Dec. 19 he has a Richmond County court date for charges of driving while license revoked, fictitious or altered registration/plate, expired registration/plate, no inspection, no insurance, failure to surrender plate, and having a canceled or revoked plate.

• Kendra Beth Williams, 33, of Wallace Creed Road, was served a warrant Nov. 30 charging her with violating a domestic violence protection order, dated that day. She had been served a criminal summons Nov. 19 on a charge of simple assault. She was given no bond with a Dec. 19 court date.

• Christopher Lee Shumate, 33, of Mason Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 30 for failure to appear in court Oct. 18 to face a charge of assault and Nov. 19 on two counts (trespassing and possession of stolen goods). He was given a $500 cash bond and a Dec. 13 court date.

• Derrick Raynardo Simmons Jr., 29, of Glen Terrace, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court Aug. 7 on charges of driving while license revoked and having an expired license plate and on Sept. 4 for the charge of DLER. He was given a $5,620 secured bond.

He has a Dec. 13 court date for charges of driving while license revoked, expired registration/license plate, fictitious or altered registration/plate, expired car inspection, and two counts of failure to pay court costs/fines.

On Jan. 7 he faces another charge of driving while license revoked. On Jan. 22 is a charge of resisting an officer.

• Colter Dylan Hawks, 27, of Old Smith Trail, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 1 for failure to appear in court Oct. 2 on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was served warrants for two counts of probation violations, dated Nov. 1. He was given a $102,000 secured bond and a Jan. 9 court date.

On Jan. 9 he also faces charges of possession of a Schedule II drug, driving while license revoked, and two more counts of probation violations. On Jan. 15 he faces charges of failure to maintain lane control, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jennifer Ladd Baker, 38 of Elon Way, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Dec. 1 on a charge of violating the mandatory school attendance law, dated Nov. 13. She was given a Dec. 7 court date.

• Lisa Renee Hooker, 44, of Stony Knoll Road, Dobson, was served a criminal summons Dec. 2 for a charge of reconnecting a utility, dated Aug. 28. She was given a Jan. 23 court date.

• Jamey Darren Wall, 51, of Boaz Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 3 for failure to appear in Yadkin County court Nov. 21 on charges of possession of marijuana and two counts of marijuana paraphernalia. He was given a $2,200 unsecured bond and a Jan. 9 court date in Yadkinville.

He also has a Dec. 12 court date in Dobson for charges of burning buildings, burning person property, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Dec. 18 he faces a charge of shoplifting (concealment). On Feb. 6 he faces another charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Codie Layne Burchette, 25, of Saddle Club Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Dec. 4 for failure to appear in court Nov. 30 on charges of injury to property and violating probation. He was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Dec. 10 court date.

He also has a Jan. 8 court date for a charge of driving while license revoked. On. Jan. 31 he faces the charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

• Michael Lynn Snider, 54, of Smith Lane, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Dec. 4 charging him with exceeding safe speed, failure to report an accident, and filing a false police report. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

