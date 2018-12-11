Mistletoe Market draws crowd to Pilot

Depot Street in Pilot Mountain was closed to traffic on Saturday, allowing for an assortment of creative art, food and craft vendors to set up booths. - Among the area vendors taking part were Dalton and Alex Tedder (center), owners of c323 designs. Here, they talk to a customer in front of their booth as other shoppers check out their assortment of wood products made using graphic design and laser cutting. -

Pilot Mountain’s Downtown Events Committee continued its efforts to lure local residents downtown for holiday shopping on Saturday, hosting the first town’s Mistletoe Market.

Festively decorated stores offered holiday specials and treats while continuing to highlight seasonal sales and promotions.

Depot Street was closed to traffic, filled instead with booths featuring creative arts, crafts, food products, clothing and accessories from local and regional vendors.

While the impending snowstorm kept some vendors and shoppers away, Main and Depot streets were busy throughout the day.

Cindy Johnson of Lexington was one of the vendors on hand with her Southern Print Works screen printing. While saying that the chilly morning hours were slower, she was quick to note that the traffic had increased as midday approached.

“I’m enjoying meeting and talking to everybody,” she noted. “It’s a nice small-town atmosphere and the people are so friendly.”

“Cousin Eddie” and Jennifer Collins had traveled from Wallburg with their line of Cousin Eddie’s BBQ sauces and were pleased with the results. After a busy morning, their supply of stock was near selling out by the early afternoon.

“It’s been a very good day for us,” Eddie Collins said. “We’ve visited but this was our first time doing business here. The people have been great. It’s been an awesome day and we’ve gotten to meet some awesome people.”

Afterwards, organizers voiced appreciation to all shoppers and vendors who took part in the day. They were quick to call the day a “huge success” and announced that plans are already being made for next year’s event.

