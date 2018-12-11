New twist on an old favorite

Submitted photo Brack Llewellyn, from left, as Charles Dickens, has a conversation with his nieces, Margaret Holroyd, played by Alma Parsons, and Elizabeth Holroyd, played by Payton Barrett, in “Uncle Charlie’s Christmas Carol.” Performances of the new adaptation of the Dickens classic will be Dec. 15-18. -

Brack and Angela Llewellyn have been fascinated, and perhaps obsessed, with Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for longer than either of them can remember.

“It speaks to every generation,” said Brack Llewellyn of the 175-year-old story.

“It’s what you want Christmas to be,” added Angela Llewellyn.

Over the years, in their capacities as co-founders of Nonesuch Playmakers and Angela Llewellyn’s position as library assistant at Mount Airy Public Library, where she directs the teen theater troupe, The Dewey Decimal Players, the couple has been performing and directing some version of the story for a long time.

Years ago, they did a more straightforward version of the story. They have done all sorts of variations. They have done it as a musical. They have done non-traditional casting. They have performed it with casts both large and small. Once, the Ghost of Christmas Future was a puppet, a spooky bed-sheet marionette controlled from offstage. Sometimes, they take a gaggle of their fellow thespians out Christmas caroling dressed in their considerable collection of Dickensian costumes, a collection so vast that a cast of 25 actors playing 30 parts could be outfitted from it for this year’s production.

The 2018 edition is a re-imagining of the often-told tale, called “Uncle Charlie’s Christmas Carol,” in which the Nonesuch Playmakers and The Dewey Decimal Players will work together to put on the show. The Llewellyns have combined historical fact with a few carefully considered “what ifs” to create their story. Charles Dickens was one of nine adult children and had “a regiment of nieces” as stated in the play, and his novella “A Christmas Carol” was published in 1843 in the December issue of a magazine. Those things are historical facts.

A case of writer’s block, a looming deadline and two precocious young nieces who come in from out of town to help Dickens write his way out of that block are all distinct possibilities but have only been documented in the imaginations of Brack and Angela Llewellyn.

“This is the biggest change in approach we’ve ever done,” said Brack Llewellyn, “and it’s all because of the two girls.”

The two girls he is referring to are Alma Parsons and Payton Barrett, who at age 13, have been mainstays of The Dewey Decimal Players for the past year. The two girls play Charles Dickens’ nieces, Margaret and Elizabeth, and help their Uncle Charlie get a handle on his story by seeing it through a child’s eyes. The young ladies, along with Brack Llewellyn as Charles Dickens, have the leads in the show and are onstage for virtually its entire just-over-an-hour run time. The other, more familiar characters of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” materialize on stage as they are conjured up by the girls’ imaginations.

“There was never a doubt in my mind they could do it,” Angela Llewellyn said. “We have thrown so much at them. I’ve been very pleased with the work they have done.”

The Deweys have been rehearsing after school at the library and later joining the adults in the show at 5:30 p.m. for more rehearsal.

“It is difficult,” agreed Payton, “but theater is my passion. I’ve been doing it for a year now, and it’s fun to have more dialog. It’s made me come out of my comfort zone and leave the box I’ve been in. I’m really very shy.”

The Llewellyns both reassure her that a lot of actors are shy, and the good ones are some of the shyest.

“‘A Christmas Carol’ is truly a timeless tale,” said Brack Llewellyn. “There are so many layers here. It’s a ghost story about Christmas. Parts of it can be very frightening. The film version with George C. Scott was terrifying.”

“That’s why I like The Muppets’ version best,” said Alma, an opinion in keeping with her character, the less dark and daring of the two sisters.

Payton likes one of the animated versions best. Angela Llewellyn says her favorite is the Bill Murray film, “Scrooged.” Brack Llewellyn doesn’t state a favorite, in much the same way a parent doesn’t state a preference for one child over another.

“All the parts of Christmas are here,” said Angela Llewellyn, “including the religious aspect. ‘A Christmas Carol’ is a given at Christmas.”

The cast of “Uncle Charlie’s Christmas Carol” includes Brack Llewellyn as Charles Dickens/Scrooge; Angela Llewellyn as Catherine Dickens; Alma Parsons as Margaret Holroyd, Dickens’ niece; Payton Barrett as Elizabeth Holroyd, Dickens’ niece; Emma Hiatt as Harriet, the Dickens’ maid; Colin Anderson as Cratchett; Heather Elliot and Elizabeth Martin as charity workers; Teddy Flippin as Scrooge’s nephew Fred;

Also, Brian Greene as Marley’s Ghost; Jessica Llewellyn as The Ghost of Christmas Past; Jackson Dunning as Ebenezer Scrooge at age 10; Ella Glyn Hopkins as Fan, Scrooge’s sister and Tiny Tim; Jonathan Jones as Scrooge at age 20; Todd Jessup as Old Fezziwig, Scrooge’s employer and The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come; Angela Bryant as Belle, Scrooge’s fiancée; Bill Colvard as The Ghost of Christmas Present;

Also, Olivia Jessup as Mrs. Cratchit: Kate Sparks as Belinda Cratchit; Jason Hoge as Peter Cratchit; Kristen Richardson as Martha Cratchit; Brooke Springthorpe as Emilyn, Fred’s wife and Annie Regan, a dealer in stolen items; Dawn Easter as Anne, a guest at Fred’s party and The Charwoman, Scrooge’s former servant; Meredith Dowdy as Charlotte, a guest at Fred’s party, and The Laundress, Scrooge’s former servant; and Michael Jessup as Goose Boy.

“Uncle Charlies Christmas Carol” will be performed Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Jones Family Resource Center Conference Room, 215 Jones School Road. Tickets are $10 and a portion of the ticket price will benefit the YVEDDI Surry Senior Center. Children under 12 admitted free of charge. Performances are also scheduled for the Mount Airy Public Library on Monday, Dec. 17, and Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. Seating for the library performances is limited.

