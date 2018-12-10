Cops and Kids shop til they drop

Bill Colvard | The News Cops and Kids enjoy lunch courtesy of Subway and Walmart in the Walmart lounge after a hard morning of shopping. - Bill Colvard | The News Jason Lowe checks out some sweatpants with Dep. Ross Hiatt and his wife, Kayla Hiatt. - Bill Colvard | The News Deputy Dierik Freed and Travis Creed, AKA “The Freed and Creed Show,” ponder a basketball. - Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson’s shopping partner, Malachi Chavis, proudly shows off one of his selections. - -

Santa wore blue (and brown) on Saturday when 18 kids were turned loose in the local Walmart store for a free shopping spree, courtesy of local law enforcement.

The Surry County Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has sponsored the Cops and Kids Christmas program for at least 30 years, according to Kelly Hiatt, a retired officer with the Mount Airy Police Dept. and Surry FOP president.

Hiatt described the Fraternal Order of Police as an organization that works at the national, state and local level to make things better for the police, but on Saturday, the officers were making things better for others.

“Some of these kids would not have Christmas otherwise,” said Hiatt.

“We usually have 20 kids between five and 16, but this year one of the kids is only two so someone is shopping for that kid, and one kid didn’t come, so we have 18 kids shopping today,” said Hiatt.

Officers from the Surry County Sheriff’s Department, including Sheriff Steve Hiatt; Mount Airy Police Department, including Chief Dale Watson; Pilot Mountain Police Department; and Surry Community College Campus Police were at Walmart to help the kids select their Christmas gifts.

Each child was paired with an officer, and they took off in the store at 8:45 a.m. to spend $150, half of it for stuff the kid might need, such as clothing, and the other half for anything he or she wants.

Sheriff’s Dep. Ross Hiatt and his wife Kayla Hiatt were getting the needs out of the way first before turning Jason Lowe loose to see what he wanted, putting some socks in their cart and checking out the merits of several different kinds of sweatpants with the young man.

Deputy Dierik Freed and Travis Creed, or as Freed said, “The Freed and Creed Show,” took the opposite approach and Travis first found himself a spiffy box of Beats earphones.

“He’s schooling me in what’s hot and what’s not,” said Freed, as Creed smiled.

“This is totally done with donations by businesses and individuals,” said Hiatt. “Walmart gives us our own special checkout lane, and they sponsor four kids. They also help feed us lunch. Subway gives us sandwiches, Walmart provides the chips and sodas, and we all eat together in the lounge.”

Fellowship and spending time together is another important aspect of the program.

“It builds a positive relationship between law enforcement officer and kids,” said Hiatt. “It shows them officers are human beings and builds relationships between officers and the child. Once they’ve been with this officer and seen he’s a good guy, when they see another officer, they’ll think that he’s a good guy, too.”

As Hiatt is talking to one of the officers and the kid he was shopping with, a shopper in the store came up to Hiatt and slipped him a twenty.

“This happens,” he said. “Someone gave me a $50 donation when we started out this morning.”

Later that morning, as the cops and kids were finishing up their lunch, one of the kids said to Hiatt, “This is the best day of my life.”

Cops and Kids enjoy lunch courtesy of Subway and Walmart in the Walmart lounge after a hard morning of shopping. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_1733.jpg Cops and Kids enjoy lunch courtesy of Subway and Walmart in the Walmart lounge after a hard morning of shopping. Bill Colvard | The News Jason Lowe checks out some sweatpants with Dep. Ross Hiatt and his wife, Kayla Hiatt. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4479.jpg Jason Lowe checks out some sweatpants with Dep. Ross Hiatt and his wife, Kayla Hiatt. Bill Colvard | The News Deputy Dierik Freed and Travis Creed, AKA “The Freed and Creed Show,” ponder a basketball. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4489.jpg Deputy Dierik Freed and Travis Creed, AKA “The Freed and Creed Show,” ponder a basketball. Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson’s shopping partner, Malachi Chavis, proudly shows off one of his selections. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4497.jpg Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson’s shopping partner, Malachi Chavis, proudly shows off one of his selections. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.