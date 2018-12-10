Area digs out from heavy snow

The small pickup pictured to the right is stuck in snow near a stop sign on Mountain View Road off U.S. 601 at the height of the storm Sunday afternoon. -

Old Man Winter apparently didn’t check the calendar to see when his season actually starts (Dec. 21) .

Instead, he unleashed a late-fall storm that dumped up to 18 inches of snow over the area Sunday and brought it to a virtual standstill accompanied by closings of businesses, schools and other facilities.

It also caused 7,000-plus power outages and numerous traffic accidents, around 30 involving tractor-trailers, one in which a big rig struck a N.C. Highway Patrol vehicle. All that was in addition to an emergency incident with potential carbon monoxide poisoning related to use of a generator.

While the thick, heavy snow has taken its tolls on trees, utility lines and roadways, no fatalities had occurred in Surry, county Emergency Services Director John Shelton said around noon Monday. However, a trucker died in neighboring Yadkin County after suffering cardiac arrest while assisting a stranded motorist.

“It was an early storm and it was a very significant storm compared to what people have dealt with in the past at this time of year,” Shelton said regarding what can be described as a freak weather event.

Snowfall totals varied throughout the area.

“I think all we got over here was 13 inches,” said Will Hodges, an employee of F.G. Doggett Water Plant in Mount Airy, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

Hodges’ “all we got” reference related to the fact that the accumulation was even higher elsewhere, including at his home in the Beulah community where 17 inches was measured.

Shelton said the snow output averaged 12 to 14 inches in various areas around the county, but some had “18 or more.”

The all-time record for a single day in Mount Airy, where weather conditions have been monitored since 1924, is 20 inches recorded on Dec. 17, 1930, involving another late-fall event.

“Deep” and “heavy”

The volume of snow Sunday produced an array of problems for trees, power lines and roadways.

“It’s been so deep and kind of a heavy snow and it’s really taxed our equipment,” said Jeff Boyles, public works director for Mount Airy, whose department handles street-clearing efforts in the city.

“We worked since 7 yesterday morning,” Boyles said Monday of snow-plowing efforts. “We worked 12-hour shifts around the clock.”

The bulky snow has been a challenge for crews. “We’ve broken a lot of chains,” Boyles said, which has slowed things down some.

“But we’ve managed to cover the city,” the public works director reported. “I’d say overall it’s gone fairly well.”

Shelton said the heavy snow has been a burden overall.

“We had a lot of trees down across across power lines and roads,” the emergency services director said Monday. “We’ve still got them falling everywhere.”

That has been a problem for utility customers where trees have collapsed lines.

“We had a lot of power outages overnight (Sunday),” Shelton said. “At the peak we probably had over 7,000 without power.” By 10 p.m. Sunday that had dropped to about 3,800 and most service had been restored by midday Monday.

“The power companies brought these big tree-cutting devices with them this year — and that helped out a lot,” Shelton said.

Havoc on roads

“We ended up having around 30 tractor-trailer events, and we’re still dealing with them today,” the emergency services official said Monday. “We did have a Highway Patrol car that was hit by one of the tractor-trailers.”

That occurred while the trooper was investigating another big rig mishap, with no injuries resulting.

No total number of accidents was readily available. Most just involved motorists sliding off the road and getting stuck, although overturned vehicles resulted in some cases.

The fatality in Yadkin County occurred as a 38-year-old trucker, originally from Lebanon, was trying to aid a stuck motorist by shoveling snow along Interstate 77, leading to a cardiac event from which he was unable to be revived.

Shelton mentioned that the man’s significant other was accompanying him and witnessed the entire episode.

The name of the victim, who was from out of town, had not been released as of noon. “We’re still in the process of trying to contact the family,” Shelton said.

A priority for public safety officials was keeping major highways open, including I-77.

“A lot of what we dealt with last night was trying to get the roads clear,” Shelton said, a task complicated by the tractor-trailer wrecks on the interstate that blocked certain sections. “And they couldn’t get the plows through.”

Carbon monoxide warnings

Another weather-related issue concerns the use of generators and auxiliary heaters.

That included an emergency incident involving carbon monoxide at a residence on Cedar Lake Trail, Mount Airy, where a generator had been placed inside the home and was emitting potentially deadly fumes.

This prompted a warning from Shelton about the use of both generators and auxiliary devices such as kerosene heaters.

“You have got to vent the house well,” he said of such heaters, with carbon monoxide monitors also recommended.

He said generators should be no less than 25 to 50 feet from a house to ensure safe operation.

Not out of woods

Although some roads had been cleared by Monday afternoon, Shelton said dangers still lurk for motorists, including encountering remnants of snow on some apparently clear stretches which can cause a vehicle to go out of control.

He said this will be a concern over the next couple of days.

Boyles, the Mount Airy public works director, also was concerned about temperatures in the 20s expected overnight Monday and how this would cause treacherous conditions.

“It’ll be slick in the morning,” he said Monday.

Both Boyles and Shelton warned about black ice, with the emergency services official pointing out that one of the biggest things for drivers to avoid is a false sense of security.

Public well-prepared

In identifying bright sides of the pre-winter blast, Shelton listed the widespread release of storm reports and other information ahead of time.

Most people responded by stocking up on food supplies and otherwise preparing.

“And I think that’s one reason we didn’t have to open up our shelters,” Shelton said of emergency facilities set up for the storm.

“As you’ve seen in the grocery stores, everybody was prepared for this.”

The timing of the storm also was a positive factor, occurring during the weekend as opposed to a middle-of-the-week event.

“It made the decision easier for businesses to close, restaurants to close,” Shelton said of an situation accompanied by people staying home.

There would have been many more traffic accidents had the snowstorm struck on a Wednesday, for example, he said.

The small pickup pictured to the right is stuck in snow near a stop sign on Mountain View Road off U.S. 601 at the height of the storm Sunday afternoon. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Unstuck-this-1.jpg The small pickup pictured to the right is stuck in snow near a stop sign on Mountain View Road off U.S. 601 at the height of the storm Sunday afternoon.

A foot and a half or more reported locally

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.