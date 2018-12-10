SCC art students display work

Submitted photo Art students enjoyed showing their work and welcoming friends and family to the Fall Art Show and Open House at Surry Community College. Here, three of those students pose for a picture. They are, from left, Carly Shaw of Iredell, Alexis Whitaker of Jonesville, and Layne Roundy of Mount Airy. - Submitted photo “Portrait of Hope,” graphite, by Brooke Peak of Mount Airy, was on display at the Fall Art Show at Surry Community College. - Submitted photo “Still Life Study,” acrylic paint, by Kayla Feeney of Mount Airy was on display at the Fall Art Show. -

Surry Community College fall semester art students recently presented a Fall Art Show and Open House to showcase their works.

The event featured work from the studio classes students, including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Attendees were also able to tour the studio art classrooms to see additional student art and learn about the associates in fine arts in visual arts degree.

Art instructors Anna-Olivia Sisk and Richard Montgomery were on hand to answer questions about the visual arts opportunities at Surry and how students can register for future art classes.

The associate in fine arts degree in visual arts program at Surry Community College focuses heavily on the visual fine arts and is recommended for those who plan to continue their education at a senior institution. This program prepares transfer students to meet selective admission criteria for acceptance into a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts at a senior college or university.

The course work in this program consists of Universal General Education Transfer Component courses in literature, humanities, social/behavioral sciences, mathematics and natural science. Students in this program are provided an opportunity to concentrate in a major area of fine art study that includes elective choices in drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and digital photography. Follow the Fine Arts program on Instagram @surryfinearts.

Students are registering for spring classes at Surry Community College. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Go to surry.edu for more information.

For more information about the Fine Arts program, contact Lead Instructor Anna-Olivia Sisk at 336-368-3479 or siskao@surry.edu.