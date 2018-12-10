Traveling photo exhibit in King

The 2018 Transformation Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit is on display at the King Public Library during December.

About 75 photographs by library patrons from throughout Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

The work is from a photography contest held in March which was open to all patrons of the Northwestern Regional Library. Prizes were awarded in various age categories.

For more information about the exhibit, contact the King Public Library at (336-983-3868.