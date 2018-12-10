Booksmarts

The following books have been received at the Mount Airy Public Library this week, and are available for checkout:

Fiction

Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts

The Traveling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arujawa

Large Print

Elevation by Stephen King

Echoes of Evil by Heather Graham

Every Breath by Nicholas Sparks

A Gathering of Secrets by Linda Castillo

Spymaster by Brad Thor

Between You and Me by Susan Wiggs

The Traveling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

Tailspin by Sandra Brown

Cottage By the Sea by Debbie Macomber

Leverage by J.D. Robb

Non-Fiction

Never in Finer Company by Edward G. Lengel

Leadership in Turbulent Times by Doris Kearns Goodwin

Coastal Carolinas by Jim Morekis

The Escape Artists by Neal Bascomb

Cozy Minimalist Home by Myquillyn Smith

***

Hola! The library has a pre-school story time for those who speak Spanish. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. for one hour of stories, songs and crafts, all in Spanish. Bienvenidos a los cuentos en enspanol. Los Martes @ 9:30 a.m. Una hora de cuentos en espanol para ninos en edad preescolar. Tendremos historias, canciones y manualidades en espanol.

***

Preschool story times are held on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 2- and 3-year-olds, and on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m. for 4-and 5-year-olds.

***

Baby Storytime, for babies from birth to 24 months, will meet on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

***

The Book Munchers book club for kids meets at the library on Wednesdays, at 4 p.m. The library will lead the kids in reading books,and doing activities, from various elementary/juvenile titles..

***

Pajama Story time for kids takes place each Thursday night at 7 p.m. The kids are welcome to wear their pajamas, and bring their cuddle toys. We’ll hear a couple of stories, and do an activity that goes with the story.

***

The library has an Adult Coloring Class on Thursday nights, at 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. The library supplies coloring sheets, colored pencils, and markers, but are are welcome to bring their own supplies as well. The library plays relaxing music, and those participating enjoy hot drinks for those who’d like coffee or tea.

***

Tai Chi is offered each Friday morning at 10 a.m. This class is for everyone, but especially for those with limited mobility, due to conditions such as arthritis.

***

The Community Book Club meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month, at 1 p.m. New members are always welcome.

***

Teens, aged 12-19 years old, are invited to a club at the library, called Choices, where we’ll discuss books, movies, music, art, whatever interests them. We will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 4 p.m.

***

There is an online book club for elementary aged students, that can be accessed with one of our library cards and a pin number, at the website www.nckids.overdrive.com. Use of this online library feature is free with your library card, and they have thousands of other titles to download and read. Check it out!

***

On Thursday, Dec. 13, at 4 p.m., kids are invited to a Candy Cane Hunt, for prizes.

***

Teens are invited to the library for an Tree Ornament craft class, on Friday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m.

***

The play “Uncle Charlie’s Christmas Carol,” performed by the Dewey Decimal Players and the NoneSuch Playmakers, will be on stage at the library, on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Dec. 18, at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

***

Santa Claus will visit the library on Friday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., for milk and cookies, and Christmas stories. Bring your cameras to this fun annual event, provided by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

***

The library will close for the Christmas holidays from Dec. 24-26. We will re-open on Thursday, Dec. 27. Merry Christmas!

***

Let’s kick off 2019 with a Noon Years Eve Party, on Monday, Dec. 31, at moon! Join us for a balloon release, bubbles, noisemakers, and song, as we ring in the New Year a little early.

***

The library will be closed for the New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Happy New Year, from our staff, to you!

***

Did you get a new electronic device for Christmas, and want to learn how to download books from our library, for free? Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 2, anytime between 3-6 p.m., for an e-Book Download demonstration!

***

Our annual Young Actors Drama Workshops will be held each Tuesday in Jan. 8, 15, 22, and 29, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. The workshops are for kids aged 7-19 years old. We will perform a play on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m.

***

Questions? Call the library at 336-789-5108. Find us on Facebook at Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library.

Go to our website to view our events and catalog online at nwrl.org.

Library hours:

Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.