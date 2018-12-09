I-77 snarled with wrecks, power outages widespread

With more than a foot of snow on the ground throughout much of Surry County — and as much as 18 inches in some areas — EMS crews have spent Sunday attending to interstate wrecks, clearing trees, and getting to folks experiencing medical emergencies in their homes.

EMS Director John Shelton said, despite National Guard air support, two Humvees and an off-road ambulance, along with virtually all of the local rescue squad and fire departments working along with Department of Transportation snow plows, his department has asked for more help.

“We’ve asked for more snow plows and a military wrecker to be brought to the county from state resource, from DOT. That has not been granted yet,” he said mid-afternoon Sunday. “We’re getting two more Humvee teams from the National Guard to help us tonight, to assist us to help with stranded motorists.” But, he said, state resources are stretched thin with much of the state asking for more help as well.

The single biggest challenge has probably been getting to wrecks and stranded motorists on Interstate 77.

“The interstate has been absolutely horrendous, tractor trailers off the road everywhere,” he said. After consulting with Highway Patrol personnel, Shelton said there have probably been at least 20 such incidents, with the 18-wheelers sliding across the highway or wrecking, backing up traffic for miles.

Some area residents have said on their Facebook accounts that they’ve been stranded for more than two hours waiting for such wrecks to clear.

Other incidents have involved motorists in other vehicles getting stuck, having to depend on the National Guard or EMS to reach them on the highway.

At times throughout the day Sunday, Shelton said the northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 have been closed, though not both lanes at the same time. Yadkin County, Shelton said, was even worse, with both lanes closed at times.

Power outages

Shelton said there have been more than 1,000 Duke Energy and Surry Electric Membership Cooperative customers without power today, many because of tree limbs weighed down with snow breaking and falling across lines.

“We’re worried about power outages tonight, with trees continuing to fall,” he said. “We just got an update, the weather service is expecting another 5 inches.”

Shelton said the county has three locations that could serve as emergency shelters if needed, though none had been opened as of 4 p.m.

He said in some cases where a person has a medical condition that could be endangered without power, EMS might set up a portable generator at their home rather than transport them to a shelter. People with significant health conditions, he explained, would be worse off being moved to a shelter.

Shelton said the determination on whether to open any of the shelters will be made later, based largely upon how many people are without power, and for how long utility companies say those outages are expected to last. He said most people should be able to make their way to a shelter if it’s open, though his department will transport people with a “critical need.”

He said people needing help reaching a shelter, if they are opened, should call EMS at 336-374-3000. People suffering an emergency should call 911.

Fires

Shelton said there have been four house fires over the past day or so, three of which happened just before the storm began. In two of those, no one was home at the time of the blazes, though with one fire in Elkin, police and other emergency services workers helped the family escape.

There were no major injuries in any of the blazes, and Shelton said Red Cross personnel were on hand to help find temporary housing for the families.

A Warning

Shelton said rescue squads have run a number of calls for people being injured in falls, with victims suffering broken hips, limbs, and even spine fractures.

“We’ve had a lot of ice and there are some slick areas, and we’ve had some falls as a result.”

If people have to be outside, he cautioned them to be careful.

Two major concerns he has are people attempting to heat their homes if they lose power, and with people working in the aftermath of the storm.

“People attempting to use auxiliary heat sources — kerosene heaters, gas heaters, have to be careful about carbon dioxide,” he said. “You really need a carbon dioxide detector and you need to know the residence is well ventilated. If you’re using a generator, you need to make sure it’s far enough from the house so it does not affect the intake system of the house.”

“Just a week ago, we ran (a call to) a residence without power; they had brought the generator in the house. We had to treat all persons in the house for carbon dioxide.”

After the snow stops, he says is a dangerous time because that’s when people often go outside to shovel.

“Shoveling snow is the No. 1 cause of heart attacks during the cold season. It’s extremely dangerous to work out in the cold, especially if you already have circulation or respiratory problems.”

Shelton said if people are determined to do this work, he said it’s critical they keep their head, neck, hands and feet warm, they take plenty of periods of rest, and they drink hot fluids.”

One last warning

While Shelton asks that people remain home until the roadways are clear, but for those who must go out, he offers a few words of advice.

“Make sure you have some item to use for communication,” he said. “And make sure you have items in the vehicle that can keep you warm, have food you can eat, and plenty of water. Make sure people know where you are going, when you are leaving, and when you expect to be there.”

“A lot of times, with this type of weather where people slide off the roadway, they’re not found for a while because there’s not many people on the highway.”

More than a foot of snow has falled, with more to come