City grounding airport authority members

Commissioner Jon Cawley is shown during a meeting of Mount Airy officials Thursday, when he and Mayor David Rowe were appointed as the city’s representatives on the board that manages the local airport. -

With a federal lawsuit pending which names the city as a defendant, Mount Airy officials have changed the makeup of members they appoint to the local airport’s governing body to include municipal residents only.

This occurred through the adoption of a resolution Thursday by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which names Mayor David Rowe and Commissioner Jon Cawley as the city’s two representatives on the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority.

They will fill the seats now held by Dr. Thomas Jackson and Nolan Kirkman, which expire at the end of this month. After a closed session held during Thursday afternoon’s council meeting, Rowe and Cawley were approved for four-year terms for the upcoming vacancies, to begin on Jan. 1 and end on Dec. 31, 2022.

Jackson and Kirkman are two local pilots whose aviation experience and faithful service have been assets for the airport board, Mount Airy officials say — however, they are not city residents.

That distinction is an issue cited in a lawsuit brought on Sept. 25 by Dennis Dwain Angel and his son, Wyatt Dwain Angel, two other local pilots. A 46-page complaint filed on their behalf in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina, Winston-Salem division, mainly centers on ongoing disputes between the Angels and the airport leadership.

Dr. Jackson and Kirkman are singled out as co-defendants in various allegations in the suit, which also targets the city government due to the fact it appointed them as its representatives on the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority. The suit claims that not having in-city members violates state law.

Legal maneuver

Earlier this year, municipal officials stuck by the decision to appoint Jackson and Kirkman. This was largely due to a contention that the law and a contract with Surry County are vague on the issue of whether airport board members must strictly be municipal residents or live in the county.

With the lawsuit pending, Mount Airy officials are taking a different flight path as evidenced by Thursday’s action appointing Rowe and Cawley, which City Attorney Hugh Campbell described as a strategic move.

“That’s against the backdrop of litigation,” Campbell said Friday, “and we hope this will strengthen our legal position in this case.”

It shows the court that if the method of city appointments is indeed a problem, the attorney said, it is one that has now been addressed by Mount Airy officials with the move to replace Jackson and Kirkman on the authority.

“By coincidence, they were going off anyway, and the city decided to be proactive,” Campbell explained regarding the appointment of Rowe and Cawley.

The city attorney said the change also “is consistent with what the county has done.”

In May 2017, all five people on the Surry Board of Commissioners appointed themselves to the airport group as replacements for existing members as part of a shakeup of operations at the Holly Springs facility.

This reflects county officials’ intent to make the airport more of a “governmental enterprise,” Campbell said.

Not set in stone

Although the resolution adopted by the Mount Airy commissioners Thursday states that the new airport appointees are in-town residents and city government leaders, that’s not an ironclad arrangement, according to Campbell.

“It’s not permanent — it’s not guaranteed it will always be elected officials from the city,” he said of Mount Airy’s appointees.

“The resolution does not limit appointments only to elected officials, so the board retains the flexibility to appoint other qualified city residents to serve on the airport authority,” Campbell added.

“For the initial appointments, however, it was decided to remain consistent with the decision of the board of county commissioners to serve as the airport authority.”

Campbell also addressed a concern that the airport board will suffer by not containing representatives of the local aviation community.

“The mayor has mentioned that several times previously,” the attorney said. Rowe seems to fit the bill himself, who in addition to his longtime ownership of a construction company is a former pilot.

“So he thinks he has the skill set,” Campbell said.

Yet if a glaring need does emerge for more aviation expertise on the airport authority, city officials have leeway to provide that, he said.

“The board is grateful for the service and significant contributions made by Dr. Tom Jackson and Nolan Kirkman.”

Suit status

During an earlier meeting, on Nov. 1, the city commissioners set aside $25,000 to cover legal costs associated with the lawsuit. This involved engaging the Bell, Davis and Pitt law firm in Winston-Salem to represent Mount Airy.

When that action was taken, Campbell said the sum specified — which could be considered slight as legal fees go — was based on the firm’s belief that the complaint involving the city government would not advance far.

The expectation at that time was the case against Mount Airy would be dismissed through a procedural motion, before it even goes to trial.

Campbell still had this outlook Friday, saying Thursday’s action involving the appointment of members should hasten that conclusion.

Mount Airy is required to file a formal response to the suit by Dec. 27.

Two elected officials to replace Jackson, Kirkman

By Tom Joyce

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

