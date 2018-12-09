North Surry science fair winners named

Many of the winners in the North Surry High School science fair gather here for a photo. Many of the winners in the North Surry High School science fair gather here for a photo. -

North Surry High School recently named the winners of its annual science fair. They are, by category:

Chemistry: Olivia Jones, Meg Adams and Lacy Goins, Ellie McHone;

Physics: Keyton Hudson and Carson Stanley, Cheyenne Seal, Chase Swartz, Colt Westmoreland, Emma Burnett;

Biology A: Eve Bodnar and Madelyn Stamper, Sophie Chamberlin, Carrigan Willard, Maleigha Brintle, Bella Jones;

Biology B: Weatherly Reeves, Beau Sizemore, Emily Johnson;

Earth/Environmental Science: Melissa Mendoza, Megan Angel, John Ross and Nick Bryant;

Engineering: Jessica Shellnutt and Jonathan Flores, Meg Adams and Abby Draughn, Garyn Bender.

