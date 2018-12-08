Ruby Tilley

Mrs. Ruby Kathleen Gwyn Tilley, 92, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday morning, Dec. 7, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Tilley was born March 6, 1926, in Surry County, to the late James Richard and Lucy Francis O’Neal Gwyn. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She owned and operated Tilley’s Beauty Shop for more than 60 years and was an instructor at Mount Airy Beauty School. After her retirement, she loved helping with American Red Cross blood drives throughout the county and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are a son, Mickey Tilley and caregiver, Michelle Fulp; her grandchildren, Sherry Tilley, Brad and Athena Tilley, Larry and Nikki Tilley, Misty and Marty Dozier, and Christy and the Rev. Kyle Samuels; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carolyn and Mike Reed and Gail and Benny Anderson; a brother and two sisters-in-law, Johnny and Maxine Gwyn and Marilyn Gwyn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tilley was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Gray Tilley; a daughter, Glenda Foster; a son, Elmer “Junior” Tilley; two sisters, Stacy Lawrence and Gladys Combs; and two brothers, Davis Gwyn and Woodrow Gwyn. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant View Baptist Church, with the Rev. Sammy Lawson, the Rev. Davis Love, the Rev. Billy Watson, and the Rev. Ray Fleming officiating. Her interment will follow in the Little Mountain Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.