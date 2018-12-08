Rosy Cheeks draws 300 for 10th run

Runners, 300 of them, line up to begin the Rosy Cheeks 5K. - Angie Talley, Ginger Brown and Shannon Caudill can always be counted on to up the wow factor at the annual Rosy Cheeks 5K. - Jack Badger, 24, of Winston-Salem, was the first runner across the finish line. - Darren Lewis, director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, and Shannon Stommel chat with Doug Bruner before the race begins. - - Tracy Hodges is in her third year of volunteering for the run. - - Cecania Branch and Ben Branch place toys in the collection box prior to the race. - - And they’re off. The 10th annual Rosy Cheeks 5K begins. - -

Elves, angels, reindeer, Santas of all descriptions and a few seriously attired runners all turned out for the 10th running of the annual Rosy Cheeks 5K and Kids Jingle Bell Half-Mile Jog on Saturday.

The run is distinguished not only by its festively turned-out runners but by the fact that the admission fee is not cash, but a toy to be donated to local children in need.

“We have about 300 entries,” said Darren Lewis, director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, a few minutes before the race began. “The turnout is much better than last year. The weather is co-operating.”

Saturday’s crisp and cold — but not bitterly so — weather was indeed more conducive to a public event than the several inches of snow which fell just before and during the 2017 Rosy Cheeks, which kept many folks home.

The Rosy Cheeks 5K is a partnership between the city Parks and Recreation Department and the police, each working together to get the toys to children.

“We work together,” said Capt. Barry VanHoy of the Mount Airy Police Department. “I want to thank Darren and the people at Reeves.”

VanHoy explained that both departments receive calls requesting help and suggesting people who could use some assistance. Names also come from the schools. Then after the toys are collected, the police distribute them.

“We’ve got an outstanding group of volunteers,” said Lewis.

Tracy Hodges is one of those volunteers. Hodges, who works part-time at Parks and Recreation and is a teacher’s assistant at Millennium Charter Academy, has been volunteering for the city’s runs for three years.

“It’s good to give back to the community, and this is such a great thing for kids who may not get anything else for Christmas,” said Hodges. “I love the spirit and the energy at the races.”

A lot of people come from outside Mount Airy to attend the runs, according to Hodges.

“They say to me, ‘keep doing your races’,” she said. There is such a sense of camaraderie and so much fun.

Results

Jack Badger, 24, of Winston-Salem, came in first overall, completing the 5K at a pace of 6:17 per mile. Justin Atkins, 34, of Dobson, was second at a pace of 6:21 per mile. Aaron Kramer, 47, of Kernersville placed third at a pace of 6:24 per mile.

Sydney Haynes, 19, of Cana, Virginia, was the first female to finish at a pace of 6:48 per mile. Martina Banas, 13, of Charlotte, was the second female to finish, at a pace of 7:10 per mile. Hanne Cooke, 17, of Mount Airy, was the third female to finish at 7:42 per mile.

Alex Lewis, age 10, of Mount Airy, placed first in the 10 and younger age group with a pace of 8:18 per mile. Elena Banas, age 8, of Charlotte, was the first female in the under 10 age group to finish, at a pace of 9:34 per mile.

Jim Littleton,age 71, of Mount Airy, placed first in the 70 and up age group, with a pace of 9:07 per mile.

Runners, 300 of them, line up to begin the Rosy Cheeks 5K. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4439.jpg Runners, 300 of them, line up to begin the Rosy Cheeks 5K. Angie Talley, Ginger Brown and Shannon Caudill can always be counted on to up the wow factor at the annual Rosy Cheeks 5K. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4421.jpg Angie Talley, Ginger Brown and Shannon Caudill can always be counted on to up the wow factor at the annual Rosy Cheeks 5K. Jack Badger, 24, of Winston-Salem, was the first runner across the finish line. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4469.jpg Jack Badger, 24, of Winston-Salem, was the first runner across the finish line. Darren Lewis, director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, and Shannon Stommel chat with Doug Bruner before the race begins. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4411.jpg Darren Lewis, director of Mount Airy Parks and Recreation, and Shannon Stommel chat with Doug Bruner before the race begins. Tracy Hodges is in her third year of volunteering for the run. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4414.jpg Tracy Hodges is in her third year of volunteering for the run. Cecania Branch and Ben Branch place toys in the collection box prior to the race. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4420.jpg Cecania Branch and Ben Branch place toys in the collection box prior to the race. And they’re off. The 10th annual Rosy Cheeks 5K begins. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_IMG_4450.jpg And they’re off. The 10th annual Rosy Cheeks 5K begins.