Hospital names medical officer

Northern Hospital of Surry County has a new chief medical officer, though he’s far from new to the hospital.

Jason W. Edsall, MD, has been appointed to the newly created post effective Jan. 1.

“For the past 16 years, Dr. Edsall has held a number of leadership roles with Northern Hospital,” the organization said in announcing the appointment. Among those positions were serving as the hospital’s chief of staff in both 2010 and 2018. He will continue as a full-time attending physician in the emergency department as well as hold the title of medical director of the advanced primary stroke center.

“Dr. Edsall is an outstanding clinical and administrative leader and has demonstrated expertise in developing and implementing patient-care protocols and programs that far exceed national quality standards” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Hospital.

“Dr. Edsall enjoys an excellent working relationship with physicians, nurses, clinical and support staff, and volunteers of Northern Hospital which will help advance our organization to greater levels of achievement in providing access to high-quality, safe care for all patients,” Lumsden said.

As part-time chief medical officer, Dr. Edsall will focus on quality and patient safety improvement initiatives, provide or facilitate educational programs to clinical personnel and the medical staff, help plan clinical service lines, and serve as a liaison between community physicians and Northern Hospital.

“I am honored and privileged to serve as chief medical officer of Northern Hospital,” said Dr. Edsall. “Under the leadership and guidance of the board of trustees and President/CEO Chris Lumsden, I am excited about working collaboratively and effectively with my colleagues to enhance the hospital’s current patient-care programs and services, as well as create and implement new clinical and educational initiatives that help ensure the consistent delivery of quality, safe, and state-of-the-art care to the communities we serve.”

Dr. Edsall also will continue his leadership role as EMS operational medical director for Patrick, Carroll, and Yadkin counties. He will likewise remain as medical advisor for the EMT and paramedic training program at the Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1996, he earned his medical degree from UNC in 2000. Dr. Edsall completed his internship and residency program in Emergency Medicine at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He is a member of the National Association of EMS Physicians (and the founding member of its North Carolina Chapter), and is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians.

