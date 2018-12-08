Pilot presents new streetscape plan

Bill Colvard | The News Daniel Douglas, of Benchmark Planning, presents a concept plan for new Pilot Mountain streetscape on Thursday evening. - Submitted photo | Benchmark A sketch of a redesigned Pilot Mountain downtown, with tree-lined streets and a sidewalk wide enough for sidewalk cafes. - Submitted photo | Benchmark The intersection of Main and Depot Streets as they would look if the streetscape plan presented Thursday was implemented. -

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A long-awaited downtown streetscape plan was presented to the public on Thursday evening at the Pilot Center.

The town engaged Benchmark, a Charlotte planning firm, to develop the initial design for a plan to revitalize the downtown area. During the past several months, designers from Benchmark have met with the town board and the downtown committee’s design sub-committee.

On Thursday, Daniel Douglas, Benchmark’s director of urban design, presented the first draft of a concept plan resulting from those consultations.

The design committee has already viewed the plans, and they were received favorably, according to Town Manager Michael Boaz, but the committee has taken no formal action. The town’s board, all of whom were present for the presentation, had previously had an opportunity to see the plans at a county-wide elected officials dinner in Pilot Mountain, where some of the presentation drawings were on display.

Changes proposed by the plan as presented by Douglas fall into two basic areas: changes to Main Street intended to make it more attractive, inviting to both residents and visitors, and conducive to business in the 21st century, and re-imagining the town hall property to include an open-air market and an amphitheater with a view of Pilot Mountain.

Main Street streetscape

In prioritizing the plan, Douglas said the streetscape should come before the amphitheater.

“You always clean your house before you invite people over,” he said.

Douglas proposed gaining space for the wider sidewalks necessary for sidewalk cafes and pedestrian strolling and shopping by narrowing the traffic lanes of Main Street. The lanes are now 15-feet wide on West Main Street, and Douglas proposed reducing each lane to 11-feet.

“The lanes on I-40 are only 13-feet wide,” said Douglas, “and no one needs to be going that fast.”

He added the narrower lanes would force motorists to drive slower, and give vehicle passengers more time to window shop and see the sights of town.

The wider sidewalks would also allow the planting of trees, according to Douglas. He then cited the old adage that you don’t plant trees for yourself. You plant them for your children.

“New trees in a town communicate that that town is thinking about its future,” he said.

The plan as presented provides for eliminating on-street parking on the side of Main Street across from town hall, allowing for a 19-foot sidewalk on that side of the street. Douglas said buildings on that side of the street were most suitable for use as restaurants that could have sidewalk tables. Fifteen parking spaces would be forfeited, but the plan picks up several hundred off-the-street spaces nearby.

The town has recently received a $50,000 grant from the NC State legislature which the previous board had set aside for engineering costs pending approval of the plan. Town Manager Boaz said those funds would come close to paying for engineering costs.

Douglas suggested the town push hard now for additional funding from the state, saying the time was right.

Amphitheater and market

The plan provides for a complex of amenities on the site of town hall, including an open-air market, an amphitheater and possibly a playground. The visitor’s center in front of town hall would remain. The actual town offices remain in the current plan, but there was discussion of possibly moving them to a historic building on Main Street and freeing up some more space in the area. That is optional.

The parking area beside the building would be replaced by an open-air market with a permanent roof suitable for farmer’s markets, flower markets, and possibly flea markets.

“A lot of towns shy away from flea markets, but I love them,” said Douglas.

At the bottom of the site would be an amphitheater built into the slope of the land, directly facing an unobstructed view of Pilot Mountain. To one side would be space for parking.

“It’s a beautiful view during the daytime,” said Douglas. “And when the sun sets, it’s really beautiful.”

A few folks present made comments that there had already been some talk around town that there was another amphitheater in town already (at the Armfield Center) and another one a few minutes away in Mount Airy.

“None of them have that,” said Douglas, pointing to the view of Pilot Mountain on the slide he was displaying.

Discussion followed regarding funding the project. Naming rights for the various components was discussed as a lucrative source of funding.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

