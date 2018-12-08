Weather Service: Foot of snow

Bill Colvard | The News The bread aisle at the Mount Airy Aldi store was picked bare Friday afternoon. -

The National Weather Service is ready to commit to a forecast. Mount Airy is going to get hit, and the only question remaining is, will it be snow or will it be snow and ice?

The city can expect a foot of snow according to the most recent forecast, and that’s area-wide for Northwest North Carolina, according to Ben Gruver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

“It’s going to be one of the hardest hit areas. No matter which way the storm goes, you’re not going to escape,” said Gruver.

Gruver said that Surry County would definitely get more than six inches, and the current forecast was for double digits.

The amount of snowfall could be cut down due to the possibility that at the height of the storm, warm air could start moving in, and with the warm air, the snow would change to sleet. That would cut down on the amount of snow, according to Gruver.

“It’s almost impossible to decide where the sleet line will be,” said Gruver.

Snow is expected to begin between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning and continue most of the day Sunday, continuing into Sunday evening. Later in the day Sunday is when sleet could begin mixing in with the snow. The precipitation should continue until Monday in the early morning hours.

Local emergency services and law enforcement have been preparing for the storm all week.

“After this afternoon, we are ready to go,” said John Shelton, Surry emergency services director.

“We’re bringing in the National Guard to help on the interstate and with the rural routes,” said Shelton on Friday. “They are bringing in military vehicles to help us.”

Shelton said tires on all units have been changed to cleated snow tires, generators and chain saws have been cranked, shelter sites have been picked should it be necessary to provide shelters, support staff for possible shelters is in place, and all personnel is in place.

Any hospital patients that may need to be transported have been transported prior to the beginning of the storm.

“All of the fire and rescue units are ready,” said Shelton. “There will be trees down. There will be power outages. Duke Energy is operating a staging center from the parking lot outside our office, so they can be quicker to address power outages in the county.”

“There is one good thing about it,” said Shelton. “It’s happening on the weekend. If it were a weekday, more people would be caught trying to get to work or to get home, but it’s still going to be a very busy three or four days.”

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

